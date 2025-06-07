Assets of former bank chairman attached in ₹63-cr gold loan ‘scam’

The ED on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 14 crore of the former chairman of a Karnataka-based cooperative bank and his wife as part of an alleged Rs 63-crore gold loan scam linked money laundering case.

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Immovable and movable properties belonging to RM Manjunatha Gowda and his wife have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

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