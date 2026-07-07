Assetz Announces Partnership with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Assetz, one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers, and Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy ("RBTA"), India's leading tennis development, academy, has announced a five-year partnership to support the growth of tennis culture and high-performance training ecosystems through the Academy. As an Associate Partner of RBTA, Assetz will support the Academy's larger ecosystem, spanning its infrastructure and talent development programs. The partnership supports a champion-building approach to tennis, creating a long-term platform that goes beyond visibility to strengthen the systems behind athlete development. Assetz and RBTA are also in ongoing discussions to introduce focused initiatives that can help widen access to structured tennis training and contribute to placing Indian tennis more prominently on the global map.

Advertisement

Positioned as a performance pathway for India's tennis talent, RBTA, represents the kind of structured, high-performance ecosystem that can help shape the future of the sport in the country. Founded by Rohan Bopanna, one of India's most respected international tennis icons, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, the Academy brings together national and international experts under one roof to create a complete champion-building ecosystem. With over 10 years of tennis development, 10+ structured programs and 700+ trained players, RBTA supports players across grassroots, intermediate, junior pro and high-performance levels through a disciplined, globally informed training framework. RBTA follows a holistic model integrating coaching, sports science, physiotherapy, nutrition, mental conditioning and competition planning under one roof.

Advertisement

For Assetz, the partnership is a natural extension of its belief that thoughtfully designed communities must enable healthier and more active ways of living. Across its developments, Assetz has consistently integrated sports districts and fitness infrastructure as part of everyday life. This partnership with RBTA allows Assetz to support a larger sporting ambition that begins in Bengaluru and contributes to India's tennis future.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz, said, "RBTA has already been doing meaningful work in identifying and supporting talented young players who may not otherwise have access to this level of training and mentorship. Assetz association is intended to strengthen that journey and give the Academy greater support as it continues to build a high-performance pathway for Indian tennis talent. At Assetz, we have always believed that sport has the power to shape discipline, confidence and character, especially among young people."

Advertisement

Speaking on the announcement, Rohan Bopanna, Founder, RBTA, said, "We are delighted to welcome Assetz as an Associate Partner of the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy. Building world-class players requires more than talent it requires a long-term ecosystem of coaching, sports science, competition and committed partners who believe in the journey. We're excited to work with Assetz to strengthen that ecosystem, expand opportunities for young athletes and help create a sustainable pathway for Indian tennis to compete consistently on the world stage."

About Assetz

Assetz is one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers known for its design-led approach, governance and sustainability. The developer focuses on Quite Luxury, delivering homes that seamlessly integrate nature, fitness, efficiency and aesthetics, alongside design, technology and sustainability.

Assetz has built a portfolio spanning 50+ projects and 50+ million sq. ft. across delivered, ongoing and planned developments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)