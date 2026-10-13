Assetz Twin Lake City: Why 3 & 4 BHK Buyers Are Eyeing the Hennur–Horamavu Corridor

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: Assetz Twin Lake City, a 21-acre community of 3 & 4 BHK apartments in Horamavu, reflects a wider shift as large-format homebuyers turn to Bengaluru's Hennur–Horamavu corridor. Open space, lakes and quick access to employment hubs are reshaping how families choose a home.

Advertisement

Developed by Assetz Property Group in Kalkere, North-East Bengaluru, the project is awaiting RERA registration. Here is what is driving interest in the corridor, and what buyers should verify before shortlisting any home.

Advertisement

Why 3 & 4 BHK Homes Are in Demand

Hybrid work has changed what households expect from their homes. A corner desk has become a dedicated home office. Growing families want separate rooms for children and visiting parents without moving farther from work.

Advertisement

That shift is lifting interest in 4 BHK flats in Bangalore, particularly among luxury apartments in North Bangalore. Larger land parcels there allow lower-density planning and more shared green space.

Buyers are also weighing lifestyle factors more carefully. Landscaped open areas, walking tracks and community spaces now sit alongside bedroom count when families compare options, especially households with young children or older relatives.

Survey data support the trend. According to Anarock's H1 2026 homebuyer sentiment survey, as reported by Outlook Money, Bengaluru recorded the highest preference for 4 BHK and larger homes among the cities surveyed, at 10%.

The Hennur–Horamavu Advantage

Location is the other half of the story. Assetz Twin Lake City is about 4 km from the Outer Ring Road, 3 km from the Hennur Road junction, 6 km from KR Puram and 8 km from Manyata Tech Park. Kempegowda International Airport is a 35–45 minute drive, depending on traffic.

For professionals working across North and East Bengaluru, that mix explains why flats on Hennur Road and flats in Horamavu are increasingly appearing on shortlists. The project's Kalkere location keeps daily commutes manageable while leaving room for larger layouts and open planning.

Social infrastructure is established nearby. Education options include National Public School, Hennur and CMR University. Cloudnine Hospital in HRBR Layout and Manipal Hospital in Hebbal serve healthcare needs.

Inside Assetz Twin Lake City: 3 & 4 BHK Floor Plans and Layout

The project occupies about 21 acres within an approximately 120-acre township. According to project details, the plan features two lakes and 86% open space, with towers of G+30 and G+34 floors.

The 3 BHK flats in Horamavu at this development measure 2,089 sq.ft. and 2,347 sq.ft., while the 4 BHK apartments measure 2,844 sq.ft. The Assetz Twin Lake City floor plans use a layout designed for cross-ventilation and natural light. Details are available in the project's 3 & 4 BHK floor plans.

Landscaped gardens, jogging tracks and recreation zones are built into the plan, reflecting a master plan layout that prioritises light, space and greenery over density.

A 70,000 sq.ft. clubhouse anchors more than 55 amenities. These include a temperature-controlled swimming pool, gymnasium, spa, yoga room, sports courts and a jogging track.

"Families looking at large homes today think about how a place feels, not just how it looks on paper. Open space, greenery and a sensible drive to work come up again and again when people talk to us about this corridor."

Nithin M D, Director, Billionaire Dream Estate Pvt Ltd

Project at a Glance

- Location: Kalkere, Horamavu, North-East Bengaluru

- Land: About 21 acres within an approximately 120-acre township

- BHK types: 3 BHK (2,089 and 2,347 sq.ft.) and 4 BHK (2,844 sq.ft.)

- Towers: G+30 and G+34 floors

- Master plan: Low-density layout built around two lakes

- Open space: 86%, according to project details

- Clubhouse: About 70,000 sq.ft., with 55+ amenities

- RERA: Registration awaited

What Buyers Should Check

As interest grows, informed buyers should verify the following before committing to any home:

- RERA status: RERA registration for the project is currently awaited. Confirm registration on the official Karnataka RERA portal before any transaction.

- Possession timeline: Check the completion date declared in the RERA registration once it is available.

- Total cost: Beyond the base cost, account for GST, stamp duty and registration charges.

- Developer track record: Review the developer's previously delivered projects and delivery history, and read independent Assetz Twin Lake City reviews from verified buyers once they are available.

Comparing projects on these four points, rather than on size or location alone, helps buyers decide on verifiable facts. Developer claims can also be cross-checked against the information published on the RERA portal once registration is complete.

Frequently Asked Questions

- Where is Assetz Twin Lake City located? The project is in Kalkere, Horamavu, in North-East Bengaluru, about 3 km from the Hennur Road junction and 8 km from Manyata Tech Park.

- What 3 & 4 BHK options does Assetz Twin Lake City offer? It offers 3 BHK apartments of 2,089 and 2,347 sq.ft. and 4 BHK apartments of 2,844 sq.ft.

- What do the Assetz Twin Lake City floor plans and layouts look like? The 3 BHK and 4 BHK floor plans focus on cross-ventilation, natural light and spacious room proportions. Detailed layouts are available on the project's floor plan page.

- Is Assetz Twin Lake City RERA registered? RERA registration is currently awaited. Buyers should confirm registration on the Karnataka RERA portal before any transaction.

About Assetz Property Group

Founded in 2006, Assetz Property Group is a Bengaluru-based developer with about 50 million sq.ft. of completed and ongoing developments, according to the company. It began in commercial real estate, developing Vrindavan Tech Village (now Embassy Tech Village) on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road.

About Billionaire Dream Estate Pvt Ltd

Billionaire Dream Estate Pvt Ltd is an authorised channel partner of Assetz Property Group. RERA Agent No.: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/AG/250514/005727.

Media Contact: Mohan, Billionaire Dream Estate Pvt Ltd | +91 97317 59315 | Website: https://twinlakecity.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)