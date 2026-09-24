NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: At Assetz, every project begins with a question: “Can life be imagined better?”

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For over a decade, that question has shaped the group’s thinking, design ethos and approach to creating homes and communities. Today, it takes on a new form through Life Reimagined, Assetz's latest brand campaign.

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At its heart, Life Reimagined is an expression of the beliefs that define Assetz. Thoughtful design. Enduring quality. Intrinsic sustainability. And a commitment to delivering every promise made.

More than a campaign, Life Reimagined is where the brand’s philosophy finds its most visible expression. It brings together Assetz's worldview through an array of narratives, led by Design Reimagined, which explores the finer details of everyday living. Intuitive landscape design, Luxury Terrace Balconies, double-height lobbies, pets’ parks and age-designated kids’ play areas are viewed not as amenities, but as opportunities to create more meaningful living experiences. Beyond that, the platform gives Assetz a language of its own, through which architecture, quality, detail, sustainability and community converge into one voice, as the brand steps into a chapter defined by possibility.

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Commenting on the campaign, Akshay Kishore Dewani, Managing Director, Assetz, said, “Life Reimagined isn't a new direction for Assetz. It's a clearer expression of the way the group has built for the better part of the decade. For Assetz, reimagining is the discipline of questioning what's expected, refining every decision, never settling for the first answer and delivering homes that stay true to the ideas they began with. This campaign simply gives that philosophy a voice.”

Aditya Setia, Head of Marketing, Assetz, said, "This campaign is a flexible creative platform rather than a single campaign thought. The different themes tell different stories while retaining one recognisable visual and verbal language. For the organisation, it's about building lasting brand recall — moving audiences from seeing Assetz as just a developer to recognising it as a distinct point of view on how life should be lived. It provides a consistent voice to build on across every touchpoint, one that compounds brand equity over time."

As Assetz expands into its next phase of growth, it aims to establish a stronger, more recognisable brand identity through the campaign. One that brings together years of thinking into a single, consistent voice across every touchpoint.

About Assetz

Assetz is a residential real estate developer with a focus on design excellence, along with disciplined capital allocation, institutional governance and sustainability practices. The developer focuses on delivering high-quality homes characterised by timeless architecture, thoughtful material selection, refined minimalism and calm, cohesive living environments. This philosophy enables Assetz to create value both internally through space planning and externally through amenity-led master plans. As a result, this approach has enabled the company to create a differentiated and recognisable brand positioning within Bengaluru’s residential real estate market. The Assetz portfolio spans 50+ projects, 50+ million sq. ft. and 22,000+ units as of August 31, 2026, reflecting the scale of its experience and its growing contribution to Bengaluru’s residential landscape.

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