DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / ASSOCHAM calls for tax simplification, long-term holding incentives to strengthen capital flows

ASSOCHAM calls for tax simplification, long-term holding incentives to strengthen capital flows

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:54 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Industry body ASSOCHAM has called for further tax rationalisation and simpler tax rules to attract stable, long-term foreign investment, while welcoming recent measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Finance Ministry to strengthen investor confidence amid volatility in the rupee and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows.

ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K Minda said the coordinated measures taken by the central bank and the government would help maintain macroeconomic stability and improve investor confidence amid global uncertainty.

Advertisement

The industry body said the government and the RBI were moving in the right direction by addressing currency volatility and making India's investment environment more predictable. It also welcomed the Income-tax Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which exempts FPI investments in government securities from tax on interest and capital gains with effect from April 1, 2026.

Advertisement

“This forward-looking move will attract stable, long-term capital from pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies,” ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal said.

ASSOCHAM also welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on October 13 that the government was keen to hear investor views on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) as part of consultations for the Union Budget 2027-28.

Advertisement

ASSOCHAM further said the consultative approach could reassure global investors and help make India's tax regime more competitive.

The industry body cited recent RBI measures, including a special dollar window for public sector oil marketing companies, the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve, tighter foreign exchange derivative norms, open market operations and a higher cash reserve ratio requirement. It said these measures had helped the rupee recover nearly 2 per cent from its recent lows.

ASSOCHAM also pointed to India's foreign exchange reserves and the RBI's 7.1 per cent GDP growth projection for FY27 as indicators of economic strength.

ASSOCHAM Chief Economist S P Sharma called for further tax rationalisation and standardised interpretation of tax provisions. He also suggested considering a proposal by SBI Research to extend the definition of long-term equity holdings to two-three years and provide incentives for such investments.

The industry body said global factors, including high US bond yields, elevated crude oil prices and a shift of capital towards artificial intelligence and technology themes, had contributed to volatility in FPI flows.

ASSOCHAM said it would work with the government, RBI and Securities and Exchange Board of India to strengthen India's position as a destination for long-term global capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts