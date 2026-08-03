ASSOCHAM signs MoUs with Business France, IACCIA to boost trade and investment ties

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has signed two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Business France and the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (IACCIA) to strengthen international business cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and create new opportunities for enterprises across India, France and the Arab world.

Advertisement

The agreements are aimed at strengthening India's global economic partnerships through institutional collaboration, business exchanges, investment facilitation, technology partnerships and improved market access for companies across key sectors.

Advertisement

Under its partnership with Business France, ASSOCHAM will work to facilitate trade and investment opportunities between Indian and French businesses, encourage technology collaboration and joint ventures, and support business delegations. The partnership will also involve the exchange of market intelligence and the organisation of trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences and other business promotion activities.

Advertisement

The MoU with IACCIA will focus on promoting bilateral trade and investment between India and the Arab world. The two organisations will facilitate business delegations, exchange trade and investment information, and support joint ventures and technology transfers. They will also organise business events aimed at helping enterprises explore new markets and establish long-term commercial partnerships.

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal said India's growing engagement with global markets presents significant opportunities for businesses to expand partnerships, investments and innovation.

Advertisement

He said the collaborations with Business France and IACCIA reflect ASSOCHAM's commitment to building stronger institutional linkages that enable enterprises to connect with international markets, explore new opportunities and create sustainable long-term value.

Vianney Meynier, Head of the Agricultural Export Division at Business France, said the partnership reinforces the organisation's commitment to supporting stronger business ties between French and Indian enterprises. He said greater engagement between companies, institutions and investors could create new avenues for innovation, trade and investment.

IACCIA Secretary General (In-charge) Waiel S.H. Awwad said India and the Arab region share long-standing economic and cultural ties, adding that the MoU would provide a platform to facilitate greater business interaction, encourage investment partnerships and strengthen commercial cooperation.

The agreements were signed during the ASSOCHAM MoU Signing Ceremony in New Delhi in the presence of senior representatives from the partner organisations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)