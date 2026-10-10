New Delhi, October 10, 2026: The Association of Indian Principals (AIP), in partnership with Macmillan Education India, successfully hosted the prestigious School Leader of the Year Awards 2026, celebrating exceptional school leaders whose vision, innovation, and commitment are transforming the educational landscape of India. The national initiative recognized outstanding principals, directors, and institutional leaders who have demonstrated excellence in academic leadership, educational innovation, inclusivity, community engagement, and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Omar Abdullah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Chief Guest, with Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, delivering the keynote address. The award ceremony brought together distinguished leaders including Mr Dalip Sharma, Executive Chairman of the Association of Indian Principals (AIP), the event brought together distinguished education leaders, including Mr Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, and Mr Kashish Jhamb, CEO, City Innovates, alongside other eminent members of the education community, united by a shared vision for advancing education.

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AIP, a national organization representing more than 6,000 school and higher education leaders, the programme aims to elevate leadership standards, foster collaboration, and position Indian school leaders as global influencers in education.

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Shri Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, observed that our country has reached where it is today thanks to our educators and school leaders, and that if we are to achieve the lofty goals we have set for ourselves, it is our school leaders who will lead us there.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, highlighted the critical role of school leadership in realizing the vision of NEP 2020 and creating learner-centric, inclusive, and future-ready educational institutions. He emphasized the importance of innovation, teacher empowerment, foundational learning, and equitable access to quality education as key drivers of India's educational transformation.

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The awards honoured exemplary school leaders recognizing achievements in innovation, technology integration, teacher development, inclusivity, sustainability, and community engagement. The programme received nominations from school leaders nationwide, underscoring the growing importance of visionary leadership in driving educational excellence. School leaders from diverse educational settings across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dalip Sharma, Executive Chairman, Association of Indian Principals, said:

"The School Leader of the Year Awards are not merely a recognition programme; they are a national movement to celebrate visionary educators who are shaping the future of India through leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to student success. Through this initiative, we seek to inspire the next generation of school leaders to reimagine education and create meaningful impact in their communities”

As the title partner of the initiative, Macmillan Education India played a pivotal role in supporting and promoting excellence in educational leadership. Through its long-standing commitment to advancing learning and enabling educational transformation, Macmillan Education has championed initiatives that recognize and empower school leaders who are driving positive change in classrooms and communities across the country.

Mr. Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, said:

"At Macmillan Education, we believe that great learning outcomes begin with great leadership. The School Leader of the Year Awards reflect our commitment to advancing learning by celebrating educators who continuously deliver education to meet societal and global needs. We are proud to be recognizing leaders who are shaping the future of education with vision, courage, and purpose."

The event also featured thought-provoking discussions on the Human side of school leadership, the evolving role of educators and the opportunities presented by technology, artificial intelligence, and competency-based learning in reshaping education.

The School Leader of the Year Awards 2026 reaffirmed the collective commitment of AIP, Macmillan Education India, and the broader education community to nurture leadership excellence and build a stronger, more equitable, and future-ready education system for India.

About the Association of Indian Principals (AIP)

The Association of Indian Principals is a national network of school and higher education leaders dedicated to advancing educational excellence, leadership development, and international collaboration. AIP represents more than 6,000 education leaders across India and works to strengthen leadership capacity within educational institutions

About Macmillan Education India

Macmillan Education India is one of India's leading education companies, committed to advancing learning through high-quality educational content, innovative teaching solutions, professional development programmes, and digital learning platforms. The organization partners with schools, educators, and policymakers to support meaningful and sustainable educational transformation.

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