VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: In its upcoming 'Heirloom' auction, AstaGuru is proud to showcase the finest timeless jewellery, rare silver, and riveting watches. The meticulously curated catalogue celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and artistry from across the globe. Scheduled to take place from October 27 - 28, the auction promises to be an unmissable event for connoisseurs of important collectibles and admirers of master craftsmanship.

Advertisement

The jewellery selection brings together a blend of Western and traditional Indian artistry, featuring pieces set with exceptional diamonds, rubies, emeralds, natural pearls, and other precious and rare gemstones sourced from some of the world's most renowned mines, prized for their colour and clarity. The silver collection celebrates Indian and European silversmithing traditions through vintage creations that echo the skills of the artisans of the time. Completing the curation is a remarkable range of watches, from vintage classics to modern icons by some of the world's most renowned labels, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, Rolex, Hublot, Breguet, Cartier, and A. Lange & Sohne.

Advertisement

Adding an exclusive dimension to the auction, a special segment has been curated by Kavita Singh, one of India's foremost style and decor luminaries. Known for her refined taste and distinctive aesthetic, Kavita brings her signature philosophy of individuality, authenticity, and timeless elegance to this special selection for AstaGuru.

Her curation for Heirloom Jewellery is, in her own words, "an amalgamation, a marriage between different styles," blending modern sophistication with an enduring old-world charm. Each piece in this segment has been chosen for its harmony of design, craftsmanship, and emotional resonance -- a reflection of Kavita's deep appreciation for beauty that transcends trends.

Advertisement

Speaking about the jewellery section of the catalogue, Jay Sagar, Jewellery Expert, AstaGuru Auction House, said, "This auction is a truly special one for us. We're thrilled to bring together a stunning selection of jewellery that reflects the best of Indian and international brilliance. Each piece has been chosen for its beauty and expertise, featuring rare gemstones such as Mogok mine Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, rubellites, Tanzanites, spinels, pearls, and natural diamonds of exceptional quality. The collection offers something for every connoisseur -- from timeless simplicity to pieces of magnificent grandeur."

Leading the jewellery segment and commanding the highest price is lot no. 24, A Vintage French Art Deco Bow Brooch. The GRS Platinum Award-winning piece is set with diamonds and vivid Colombian emeralds. Ingeniously designed, it can be separated at the centre to form a graceful pair of ear pendants. This lot will be offered at an estimate of INR 2,97,47,826 - 3,50,00,000

An important highlight, lot no. 22, A Beautiful Zambian Emerald, Pearl & Diamond Necklace, showcases five graduated strands of lustrous pearls centring on a striking cluster of Zambian emeralds framed by brilliant-cut diamonds and suspending a pear-shaped emerald drop with pearl fringes. Estimated at INR 1,95,30,000 - 2,50,00,000, it is a refined piece reflecting the splendour of Indian craftsmanship.

Jehangir Readymoney, Luxury Timepiece Expert, reflects on the collection: "The fascination for fine timepieces continues to grow, and this season's offering truly captures that spirit. We've handpicked rare watches from renowned global brands - each with its own story, craftsmanship, and character. The collection speaks to both the discerning connoisseur and the emerging collector - showcasing pieces that embody innovation, precision, and timeless elegance."

A standout highlight of this category is lot no. 171, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 'John Mayer' 18k Gold Wristwatch, a highly coveted and distinctive timepiece with a fascinating provenance. Named after the acclaimed musician and renowned Rolex enthusiast John Mayer, this model features an eye-catching emerald green dial with three sub-dials - a seconds counter at 6 o'clock, a 30-minute counter at 3 o'clock, and a 12-hour counter at 9 o'clock. The watch is crafted in 18k gold, including its case, bezel, crown, and caseback. Executed circa 2021, this exceptional piece carries an estimated value of INR 55,00,000 - 65,55,000.

Another important highlight of the sale, lot no. 157, a Patek Philippe Nautilus Stainless Steel Wristwatch, stands as an icon of luxury sports watchmaking and a cornerstone of contemporary horological design. The present example is a rare, smaller version of the model, first introduced in the early 1980s. It features a blue ribbed dial, stainless steel case and caseback, complemented by an 18k gold bezel and crown. Originating circa 1982-1985, this elegant timepiece is estimated at INR 39,00,000 - 60,00,000.

The silver section of this auction celebrates the brilliance of metalwork from both India and Europe, capturing the artistry of a time when craftsmanship was paramount. From intricate Indian designs to the refined elegance of European creations, each piece reflects a unique tradition and legacy.

The standout piece is lot no. 145, A French Silver Garniture Set With Candelabra. The exceptional garniture features a pair of five-light candelabra and a central mirrored plateau with an openwork frame. Richly decorated with acanthus scrolls, floral motifs, and rocaille details, the set exemplifies the elegance of the 19th-century Rococo Revival-style. Crafted by the renowned Parisian silversmith Cardeilhac, it is a superb example of French craftsmanship, estimated to be sold at INR 20,00,000 - 24,00,000.

Lot no. 147, A Hallmark Silver Vase, is a finely crafted piece featuring a broad, rounded contour adorned with bold foliate scroll handles and a flared neck with a reeded rim. Resting on a square pedestal base with gadroon edging and four stylised paw feet, the vase reflects the refined design sensibilities of the early 20th century. Marked IIS as its maker, this elegant creation is estimated to be acquired at INR 13,20,000 - 15,20,000.

The Heirloom Auction will be conducted online at www.astaguru.com. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

About AstaGuru Auction House

AstaGuru (AG) is India's premium auction house, dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and shaping enduring legacies through rare art and luxury collectibles. Founded in 2008, AstaGuru provides a seamless and trusted platform for collectors to discover, acquire, and consign exceptional treasures, spanning Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, fine jewellery, rare timepieces, vintage cars, and unique collectibles. Guided by a vision to be the world's leading platform for rare art and luxury collectibles, AstaGuru brings together connoisseurs across generations, fostering a deeper appreciation for craftsmanship and history. With an unwavering commitment to expertise, authenticity, and innovation, AstaGuru empowers collectors to curate extraordinary stories that transcend time. Through its digital platform and mobile app, AstaGuru bridges geographies, making remarkable acquisitions accessible to collectors worldwide.

Media Contact:

Ayesha Bachaw | ayesha@astaguru.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)