VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: Aster DM Quality Care Limited, one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, today announced that its upcoming 300-bed multispecialty Aster Hospital at Kondapur in Hyderabad, developed with an investment of ₹500 crore and spread across 3 lakh sq. ft., will commence operations in March 2027. The announcement coincides with the Hyderabad visit of Dr Azad Moopen, Executive Chairman, Aster DM Quality Care Limited, and marks another step in the Group's nationwide expansion strategy. With the addition of the new facility, the Group's total bed capacity in Hyderabad will exceed 1,700 beds.

* Project forms part of Group's ₹4,000-crore expansion programme targeting over 15,000 beds across India

* 300-bed multispecialty facility at Kondapur to take Group's Hyderabad capacity beyond 1,700 beds

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The development is aligned with Aster DM Quality Care's broader vision of strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure and improving access to specialised medical services. The Group's nationwide expansion strategy focuses on brownfield developments, selective greenfield projects and strategic acquisitions, with an emphasis on expanding clinical capabilities, addressing growing healthcare needs and building a financially sustainable hospital network.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Executive Chairman, Aster DM Quality Care Limited, said, “India's growing healthcare needs call for sustained investment in modern medical infrastructure, specialised clinical capabilities and greater access to quality care. Our planned investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore over two years reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across India. We aim to add 4,000–4,400 beds, taking our network capacity beyond 15,000 beds through brownfield expansions, selective greenfield projects and strategic acquisitions. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain important markets for us, and we see significant opportunities to further expand our presence across the region. Our vision goes beyond adding hospital beds. We are building an integrated healthcare ecosystem that combines advanced clinical care, digital innovation, medical education, research and compassionate service. The upcoming Aster Hospital at Kondapur is part of this larger vision to improve healthcare access and create lasting value for patients, communities and stakeholders.”

Mr. Varun Khanna, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Quality Care Limited, said, “As healthcare needs continue to grow, our priority is to bring quality medical services closer to the people and communities we serve. Our investment strategy focuses on strengthening healthcare infrastructure in high-growth markets, expanding access to specialised care and creating sustainable long-term value. Hyderabad is a key market for us, where we are pursuing brownfield expansion projects across our existing hospitals alongside the ₹500-crore greenfield development of Aster Hospital at Kondapur. Our vision is to develop a technologically advanced, highly specialised hospital that meets the best global standards of care and clinical outcomes. By bringing together experienced medical specialists, globally benchmarked clinical practices, best-in-class medical technology and a personalised approach to patient care across our network, we aim to create a healthcare environment where patients feel confident, comfortable and well cared for. As we prepare to commence operations in March 2027, our focus remains on clinical excellence, operational readiness and sustainable growth that delivers lasting value to patients and stakeholders."

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Dr. Pawan Kumar, CEO – India II, Aster DM Quality Care Limited, said, “Hyderabad's rapid growth, particularly in the western corridor, is creating greater demand for accessible and comprehensive healthcare services. The upcoming Aster Hospital at Kondapur will further strengthen our presence in the city, taking our network to eight hospitals in Hyderabad. Our priority is to ensure that families and working professionals have timely access to a wide range of specialised medical services, including emergency and critical care, closer to where they live and work. This expansion will strengthen our ability to serve the region's growing healthcare needs.”

The upcoming hospital is designed to offer comprehensive multispecialty services, with dedicated critical care infrastructure, modern operating theatres and integrated diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The facility will feature 100 critical care beds, 10 modular operating theatres and luxury suites, along with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, including an advanced Cath Lab, CT, MRI, ECMO, IVUS, EBUS and ERCP. It will also provide 24/7 emergency care, strengthening access to critical and specialised medical services in the region.

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Hyderabad's continued growth in information technology, financial services and residential development has increased demand for healthcare infrastructure closer to emerging residential and employment hubs. Located in Kondapur, the hospital is expected to serve residents, working professionals and families across the western growth corridor extending towards Sangareddy and surrounding areas.

Further details regarding the hospital's clinical specialties, medical teams and operational plans will be shared closer to its opening.

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