NewsVoir

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: Aster DM Quality Care Limited today commenced operations following the successful completion of the merger between Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India Limited (QCIL), bringing together four trusted healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH. More than the combination of two leading healthcare organisations, the merger creates a stronger platform with a shared purpose: expanding access to world-class healthcare by bringing specialist expertise, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology closer to patients across India. In the new combined entity, Dr. Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman and Mr. Varun Khanna will lead the business as Managing Director and Group CEO.

Advertisement

With a strong footprint across South and Central India, Aster DM Quality Care will have a significant presence in several underpenetrated fast-growing healthcare centres beyond the metros. These centres will play an increasingly important role in the group's long-term strategy to decentralise affordable and advanced healthcare by expanding specialist services, investing in cutting-edge technologies and strengthening centres of excellence closer to where patients live.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Day 1 operations of the merged entity, Dr. Azad Moopen, Executive Chairman, Aster DM Quality Care, said, "The coming together of Aster and Quality Care as a single enterprise marks a defining milestone in our journey to build one of India's most trusted and future-ready healthcare institutions. More than the combination of two healthcare networks, it is the convergence of shared values, clinical excellence, deep medical expertise and an unwavering commitment to patient care. Together, we are creating an institution that is stronger, more resilient and better positioned to address the evolving healthcare needs of India."

On the strategic priorities for the combined organization, Mr. Varun Khanna, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Quality Care said, "Aster Quality Care brings together highly complementary institutions, strong clinical ecosystems and teams united by a shared ambition to strengthen healthcare delivery in India. At Aster Quality Care patients and their families will be at the centre of every decision, with digitally enabled solutions and a strong bias for high-quality clinical outcomes. Our immediate focus is disciplined and seamless integration with continuity of patient care. We are committed to ensuring that patients, clinicians, employees and partners experience stability and consistency as we bring together systems, capabilities and best practices across the combined network."

Advertisement

The combined platform is expected to unlock significant synergies across clinical collaboration, technology adoption, procurement, digital health and operational excellence. Doctors across the network will increasingly collaborate through shared protocols, multidisciplinary case discussions and centres of excellence, enabling patients to benefit from a broader pool of expertise while receiving consistent standards of care across the network.

With 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,600 beds, Aster DM Quality Care is uniquely positioned to expand access to specialist care, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology across India's tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Nagpur, Aurangabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagercoil, Kolhapur, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kottakkal, reducing the need for patients to travel to metropolitan centres for complex healthcare.

This commitment is a reflection of a vision both organizations have consistently pursued over the years - taking advanced healthcare capabilities to emerging cities. From introducing the first LINAC-based radiation therapy system in Nagercoil to expanding robotic surgery programmes across Raipur, Trivandrum, Kolhapur and soon Guntur and Vijayawada - these investments are not only bringing advanced clinical care closer to patients but also supporting the attraction and retention of high-quality clinical talent in non-metro cities. Building on this foundation, the combined entity will accelerate investments in advanced technologies such as Gamma Knife, stereotactic radiosurgery systems (like ZAP), 10 robotic surgical platforms, and other next generation clinical capabilities, while simultaneously making advanced cancer care more accessible through the addition of 12 LINAC-based radiation therapy systems across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The group's combined bed strength is expected to grow to over 15,000 beds over the coming years, helping expand access to affordable care across the country. With more than 45,000 healthcare professionals, the combined entity brings together one of India's most extensive clinical ecosystems, enabling greater collaboration among doctors, nurses and caregivers while strengthening access to high-quality care across the network. As the network grows, the platform is expected to create thousands of additional employment opportunities for doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals and support staff, further strengthening the healthcare ecosystem in the communities it serves.

About Aster DM Quality Care Limited*

Aster DM Quality Care Limited is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare Limited and Quality Care India Limited. The merged entity will bring together four leading healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH, creating a scaled and diversified healthcare platform with a network of 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,600 beds. With a strong presence across South and Central India, the merged entity will deliver comprehensive healthcare services spanning primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, supported by centres of excellence across key specialties including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopaedics, nephrology, organ transplantation, mother and child care, and critical care.

*Name change subject to receipt of Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to the merger. Currently named Aster DM Healthcare Limited.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)