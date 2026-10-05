Astra Cybercity to Invest USD 3 Billion in Next-Generation Data Centre and Technology Campus in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Astra Cybercity today announced a planned investment of USD 3 billion to develop the Astra Cybercity and Data Centres project in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, with the potential to create up to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. The Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged with the Government of Maharashtra at the launch of Invest Maharashtra in Mumbai on October 1, 2026, in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Sunetra Pawar, Industries Minister Shri Uday Samant, Ministers Shri Jaykumar Rawal and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Dr P. Anbalagan, Principal Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Siddhartha Srivastava, Founder and Chairman, World One Enterprises, and Mr. Noel Tata of the Tata Group. The summit saw MOUs worth several billion dollars being signed with entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the country.

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The formal exchange marks the beginning of an enduring partnership between Astra Cybercity and the State of Maharashtra in building the critical infrastructure of tomorrow: sovereign-grade data centres, high-performance AI computing capacity and a technology campus designed to international standards of energy efficiency and sustainability.

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The first phase of Astra Cybercity will deploy HYPERCUBE, the world’s first modular data centre solution, incorporating NVIDIA GB300 Blackwell Ultra and next-generation Vera Rubin GPUs. HYPERCUBE units can be installed and brought into service in as little as six months, compared with the two to three years typically required to build out a conventional data centre of comparable capacity. The technology is being introduced in India at scale for the first time.

HYPERCUBE represents a step change in AI compute and data centre technology: pre-engineered, factory-integrated modules that arrive ready for power, cooling and network connection, allowing capacity to be added in increments as demand grows rather than committed years in advance. For Maharashtra, this means the first sovereign AI compute capacity at Astra Cybercity can be operational well within the project’s first year.

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Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Siddhartha Srivastava, Founder and CEO and lead consortium partner of Astra Cybercity, said:

“Our commitment today is aimed at creating world-class, next-generation infrastructure anchored in cutting-edge technology, green sustainability and high-value employment. We believe true progress lies in expanding growth beyond traditional hubs, taking high-technology ecosystems into emerging regional corridors, and building resilient sovereign digital capabilities right here on Maharashtra’s soil.

We are proud to partner with Maharashtra in its ambition of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy and setting a benchmark for the rest of the nation.”

“This MoU gives Astra Cybercity a formal place in Maharashtra’s investment programme, and we are grateful to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Industries Minister for their confidence in the project,” said Siddhartha Srivastava. “We want India’s AI capacity to sit on Indian soil, under Indian control. With Quantum AI Connect and HYPERCUBE, we can start delivering it within months while the wider city takes shape.”

Jason Bolze, Chief Commercial Officer of Quantum AI Connect, added: “We are delighted to call World One our partner in India, and to work with its group companies and with Siddhartha Srivastava, whose persistence carried Astra Cybercity to this signing. India’s need for AI computing is growing faster than conventional data centres can be built. A city of this size takes years to complete, and its first AI capacity does not have to wait for it. HYPERCUBE lets World One bring capacity into service in phases, keep the data in India and add capacity as demand grows. We look forward to taking it across India together.”

Quantum AI Connect Cloud Services L.L.C. (“Quantum AI Connect”), the Abu Dhabi company behind HYPERCUBE, a family of modular AI data centres, and HYPERQ, a range of personal and departmental AI systems, has named World One its partner in India.

Maharashtra has long been the financial heartbeat of India. Under the dynamic and decisive leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the state is redefining what is possible, not only maintaining its industrial leadership but emerging as the vanguard of India’s technological, digital and sustainable future. The speed of decision-making, forward-looking policy and single-minded focus on ease of doing business have made Maharashtra the natural home for Astra Cybercity’s long-term capital and conviction.

World One / Quantum AI plan to deploy a hypercube in the vicinity of innovation city Navi Mumbai immediately. The Ratnagiri project will be developed in phases, with site works and regulatory approvals to commence in coordination with the Industries Department and MIDC. Further details on the project timeline, partners and the first phase of construction will be announced in due course.

Astra Cybercity is developing a sovereign-grade AI data centre and technology campus in Maharashtra’s Konkan region, combining large-scale computing capacity, renewable-energy-led operations and a high-skill employment ecosystem. The project is promoted by World One Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

For more information, reach out to info@worldoneindia.net

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