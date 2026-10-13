Astra Studios and VerSe Innovation launch the Astra-Spark Alliance at MIPCOM, opening an AI-native co-production model to global studios, streamers and brands

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Cannes [France], October 13: Astra Studios, backed by India's leading production house Hombale Group, and VerSe Innovation today joined forces to form the Astra-Spark Alliance. The announcement coincides with Astra Studios' launch of AstraLabs, its technology IP arm. The two companies will co-develop and take to market an AI-native production architecture built on SparkStation, VerSe’s AI Content Operating System, which is a unified creative workflow platform that orchestrates the entire content creation journey from ideation and scripting through storyboarding, asset generation including casting, locations, costumes, multi-angle shots, music and dialogue, editing, captioning, rendering, ad formats and distribution live in one continuous pipeline. The alliance combines Astra’s cinematic craft and production expertise with SparkStation’s continuity AI engine and end-to-end pipeline. The aim is high-quality professional-grade film, series, animation and brand content at a speed and cost the industry has not seen before.

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The problem it solves: AI can produce compelling images, but it has not reliably carried a filmmaker’s vision through an entire project. Continuity of faces, wardrobe, locations and performance across shots and sequences is the main reason AI video has not entered professional workflows. Production cost has long limited which stories get made. Astra-Spark addresses both: it moves AI from compelling images to coherent storytelling, with artists and production teams directing every stage.

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At the heart of Astra-Spark is a slate of original properties designed to prove that AI can move beyond striking images to deliver coherent, cinematic storytelling at scale. The alliance combines SparkStation’s cinematic continuity AI engine with AstraLabs’ storytelling and production craft, creating a new production architecture for filmmakers, streamers, broadcasters, advertisers and immersive creators - while powering Astra’s own VFX and animation slate. The ambition is simple: preserve creative intent from the first frame to the final cut, while radically expanding what can be imagined and produced.

What each partner brings

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ASTRALABS BY ASTRA STUDIOS

The craft: what makes AI output cinema

• Cinematic craft and production discipline across animation, VFX, games art, immersive and branded content.

• AstraLabs, Astra’s new technology IP arm, builds real production needs into the workflows, from story development and shot construction to final refinement.

• Via the Astra-Spark Alliance, an original slate built on the architecture and its proving ground.

• A live client base: VFX and animation work with leading film and ad houses, the first route to market.

SPARKSTATION BY VERSE

The engine: an AI Content Operating System

• One pipeline, idea to final cut across all content formats: script, storyboards, casting, locations, costumes, multi-angle shots, music, dialogue, edit, render and distribution.

• Continuity engine locking face, expression, wardrobe, location and props across an entire production.

• Model-agnostic orchestration routing each task to the best AI model from every major provider.

60+ languages at production fidelity, with native exports to Premiere, Final Cut and DaVinci Resolve.

Up to 75% lower production cost*

Months → Weeks production timelines*

60+ languages at production fidelity

5 continuity elements locked

“The next aesthetic age will be shaped by the people who bring imagination and intelligence into the same creative workflow. The Astra-Spark alliance puts cinematic craft inside the architecture of AI production. We are inviting producers, broadcasters and brands everywhere to build their next stories with us. Creative talent gives technology its purpose Astra-Spark is the coming together of the craft to imagine a world and the intelligence to help bring it to life.” - Biren Ghose, Founder & CEO, Astra Studios

“Every technological revolution in storytelling has ultimately done one thing: expanded the boundaries of what creators can imagine and bring to life. The Astra-Spark alliance is built for that future. We are collapsing the distance between imagination and production so that extraordinary stories are no longer limited by budgets, geographies or languages. Together with Astra, we are bringing creative craft and AI into one production engine. At Cannes, we are not unveiling a vision of tomorrow. We are signing the deals that make it real today.” - Umang Bedi, Founder & CEO, VerSe Innovation

About Astra Studios and AstraLabs

Astra Studios, backed by Hombale Group, is a design-led creative studio working across animation, visual effects, games art, immersive experiences and branded content. Its creative and production leadership has delivered internationally recognised screen work. AstraLabs is its technology arm, set up to develop intelligent creative workflows and production capabilities. The Astra-Spark Alliance is the studio’s slate of original properties in development.

About VerSe Innovation and Spark Station

VerSe Innovation is India’s largest local-language technology platform and the parent of Dailyhunt, Magzter, One India, Josh and Nexverse.ai, serving hundreds of millions of users. SparkStation, is an AI Content Operating System for filmmakers, studios, brands, agencies and creators that carries an entire production from first idea to final cut in one system. VerSe’s investors include CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Qatar Investment Authority, Carlyle, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, Google and Sofina, among others.

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