AstraZeneca gets India approval for lung cancer drug

AstraZeneca gets India approval for lung cancer drug

AstraZeneca India Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from the government authority for the import, sale, and distribution of a medication used in treating non-small cell lung cancer. The company has received approval for Osimertinib tablets in strength...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM May 30, 2025 IST
AstraZeneca India Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from the government authority for the import, sale, and distribution of a medication used in treating non-small cell lung cancer.
The company has received approval for Osimertinib tablets in strength of 40mg and 80mg. The approval marks a critical step for monotherapy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable (Stage III) lung cancer.
