AstraZeneca gets India approval for lung cancer drug
AstraZeneca India Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from the government authority for the import, sale, and distribution of a medication used in treating non-small cell lung cancer.
The company has received approval for Osimertinib tablets in strength of 40mg and 80mg. The approval marks a critical step for monotherapy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable (Stage III) lung cancer.
