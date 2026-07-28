PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 28: To promote Indian art, Sanatan culture and astrology, the 'Astro Cultural Mahotsav Conclave 2.0' was organised at the India International Centre. The programme was attended by renowned astrologers, Vastu experts, numerologists, social workers and dignitaries from across the country. On this occasion, views were shared on astrology, Indian culture, spirituality and the importance of positive energy in life. Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Peethadheeshwar of Kalki Dham, Acharya GD Vashisht, the author of Lal Kitab, and renowned astrologer Dr Jai Madan highlighted the usefulness of astrology and Indian knowledge tradition in modern life.

Advertisement

- Astro Cultural Mahotsav 2.0: A gathering of astrologers, numerologists, and Vastu experts

Advertisement

- Grand event at the India International Centre in New Delhi

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari expressed his delight at attending the conclave. Highlighting the importance of Indian culture, Sanatan tradition, and astrology, he said that our ancient knowledge tradition serves to guide society in the right direction. Experts also shared their views on various aspects of astrology and Indian culture. Guests present described the event as informative, inspiring, and successful.

Advertisement

Famous astrologer Dr. Jai Madan said that astrology is not just a means of predicting the future, but an ancient Indian knowledge that guides life in the right direction. Emphasizing the importance of positive thinking, self-confidence, and action, he said that the purpose of astrology is to increase awareness among people and provide guidance in leading a balanced and successful life.

Renowned Lal Kitab astrologer G. D. Vashishtha said that the knowledge of Indian astrology and the Lal Kitab provides people with simple and effective solutions to life's problems. He said that good deeds and positive thinking, along with favorable planetary alignment, are the foundation for success and a happy life. He also urged the youth to embrace the Indian knowledge tradition.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam praised the Astro Cultural Mahotsav, saying that spirituality and astrology are important pillars of our ancient heritage. Such events provide a better platform for Indian culture. He said that the purpose of astrology is not to instill fear in people, but to improve their lives by providing correct guidance. He urged the youth to embrace Sanatan traditions, Indian knowledge, and moral values, saying that holistic development of society is possible only through a connection with culture and spirituality.

Puneet Mathur, representative of GemLab, said that gemstones are not merely a matter of faith, but their quality and authenticity are of paramount importance. He explained that GemLab's work is to scientifically test diamonds, colored gemstones, and jewelry to confirm their authenticity, quality, and whether they are natural or synthetic. He urged people to always purchase certified gemstones and have them tested by a reputable gem lab.

Vikas Katoch, Founder and CEO of Adotrip, stated that Adotrip's objective is to bring India's spiritual, cultural, and religious heritage to the world through digital media. He said that events like the Astro Cultural Mahotsav play an important role in conveying a positive message to the new generation by combining tourism, culture, astrology, and Indian traditions.

Help You Foundation founder Harshvardhan Agarwal said that Indian culture, service, and spirituality complement each other. He said that the purpose of astrology is to inspire people towards a positive life by providing them with proper guidance. He described such events as a meaningful initiative to increase awareness in society and to bring the Indian knowledge tradition to the new generation. He also called for making social service and human values the foundation of life.

The conclave was a great success with the presence of Father of Signature Astrology Vivek Kumar Tripathi, Acharya Subhash Sharman, Sandeep Bajaj, Ishika Taneja, Richa Chopra, Pandit Megh Ji, Pandit Sandeep Shastri, Vedic Astrologer Dinesh Kumar from Etawah, Spiritual Consultant Monica Kapoor, Spiritual Healer Sachin Bansal, Vedic Astrologer Vishwas Trivedi, Numerology Expert Ruchi K. Devegya, Tarot Reading Expert Annu Raj, Medical Astrologer Aparna Chansoria, Director Brand Promoter Pradeep Kesarwani, Dr. Seema Malik, Beauty Expert Bharti Taneja, and others added to the grandeur of the event with their gracious presence.

The conclave's NGO partners, Neetu Jain, Founder of Lady Boss, Dr. Sushma Vashisht, President of Sankalp Charitable Trust, and Rajkumar, Founder of Gorkha Security, provided special support.

The conclave was moderated by Sansani fame anchor Shrivadhan Trivedi, senior journalist Anurag Muskan, anchor and journalist Vikas Kaushik, and anchor Himanshi Singh.

Conclave organisers Pradeep Kumar Srivastava and Fazle Ghufran expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the chief guests, distinguished speakers, astrologers, sponsors, associates, media representatives and participants. They said that everyone's cooperation was the main basis for the success of this event.

They also respectfully invited the guests present to the Astro Conclave to be held on 22nd August and requested for maximum participation so that this campaign of spreading Indian astrology, culture and spiritual heritage to the masses can become more effective. They informed that Harshvardhan Agarwal of NGO HelpU will be the main partner and collaborator in the event to be held in Lucknow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)