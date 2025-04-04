Astro Dating is In: happn Reveals 51% of Indian Singles Consider Zodiac Compatibility!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Love, destiny, and the stars--astrology has long been a part of dating culture, but now it's more than just a passing curiosity. From viral zodiac memes to compatibility breakdowns on social media, singles are embracing astrology as a fun, modern way to navigate relationships. A new survey by happn reveals that 51% of Indian singles believe zodiac signs play a significant role in attraction and compatibility, while 26.8% think it matters but isn't a dealbreaker. Clearly, "What's your sign?" isn't just small talk anymore; it's becoming a real factor in how people connect.

So, is astrology a deal-breaker in dating? Not quite--but it's definitely on people's minds. While 27% of singles always check a potential match's sign before deciding to connect, most take a more flexible approach. 50.9% say they notice zodiac signs but don't rely on them entirely, and 34% believe compatibility matters but isn't the only factor. In the end, astrology is less about strict rules and more about adding another layer of insight into relationships, one that many singles enjoy exploring.

Beyond matchmaking, astrology is also seen as a tool for self-awareness. 49.1% of singles have used it to better understand themselves or their partner, while 50.9% are open to trying it. When it comes to relationship challenges, 44.7% believe astrology can highlight potential issues but still prefer communication, while 31.8% think it helps decode relationship dynamics.

Whether you're a firm believer or just cosmic-curious, astrology is adding an extra spark to dating. So, what's your sign? Because in 2025, it just might be the key to your next great connection.

