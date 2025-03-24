PNN

Hisar (Haryana) [India], March 24: Today marked a momentous occasion as Asia's Best Astrologer, the world-renowned Astro Parduman, was honoured with an invitation to India's first-ever Electro Dance Bhajan (EDB) music concert. This groundbreaking spiritual and musical event is conceptualized and organized by Sazal Jain and his dedicated team--Muskan, Diksha Mehta, Tamanna, Kanikaa Gabaa, Rahima Narang, Akanksha Gogia, Manmohan Singla, Rakesh Khandelwal, Sonia main, Sanyam jain, Surender narang, Prateek gabba, Laksh sharma neeraj banga.

The EDB concert is set to revolutionize the music and spiritual landscape by blending electronic dance music with devotional bhajans. Unlike conventional party scenes, this event aims to uplift people from depression, anxiety, and overthinking through the power of soulful music and spirituality. The concert will take place at Green Acre, Hisar, starting from 6:30 PM onwards, marking the first time such a concept has been introduced in India.

The event will feature renowned celebrities and will have India's most celebrated DJ, Sumit Sethi, spinning electrifying beats, creating an immersive spiritual experience like never before.

Astro Parduman's Divine Blessings for EDB

Astro Parduman, known for his deep spiritual wisdom and commitment to healing, extended his heartfelt blessings and best wishes for the success of this unique event. In his words:

"This initiative beautifully combines music and spirituality, offering a transformative experience for individuals and families alike. It is a step towards bringing divine vibrations into people's lives through the universal language of music."

In a special gesture of divine blessing, Astro Parduman and his team will be distributing sacred Panch Mukhi Rudraksha beads to attendees, symbolizing protection, positive energy, and spiritual growth. The Rudraksha blessings will be given as a token of divine grace from Maha Mrityunjay Shaktipeeth, home to the world's largest and most powerful Maha Mrityunjay Yantra.

With this collaboration, Astro Parduman and the EDB team are set to redefine how people experience spirituality, music, and emotional healing. This is not just a concert--it's a movement towards spiritual awakening through music.

Event Details:

* Venue: Green Acre, Hisar

* Time: 6:30 PM onwards

