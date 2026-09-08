AstroKapoor Expands Online Astrology Consultation Services for Clients in India and Abroad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: AstroKapoor, the Vedic astrology practice led by astrologer Prashant Kapoor, has expanded its online consultation services to meet rising demand from clients in India and overseas, offering scheduled one-to-one sessions across career, relationships, business timing and life-planning concerns.

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The expansion responds to a shift in how advisory services of this kind are accessed. Families relocating within India or working abroad frequently no longer have access to a practitioner familiar with their charts, and remote consultation has become the practical means of restoring that continuity. AstroKapoor's expanded services are structured around that requirement.

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The practice offers a structured online astrology consultation in which a client submits verified birth details in advance, receives a confirmed appointment slot, and speaks directly with the astrologer, who reviews the chart before the session rather than during it. Sessions are conducted remotely, allowing clients in other cities and time zones to be served on the same basis as those in the National Capital Region.

"Our aim has been to make the process clear and unhurried," said a spokesperson for AstroKapoor. "A chart takes preparation. The client's time is better spent on the discussion itself, not on watching an astrologer open a chart for the first time."

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Structured service categories

Rather than a single open-ended session, AstroKapoor organises its offering into defined areas — career and profession, business and finance, marriage and compatibility, education, health-related life planning as complementary spiritual support, and Muhurat selection for events and commencements. Clients choosing a general astrology consultation may raise questions across areas, while those with a specific concern can select a focused service.

Each category carries a stated scope, so that clients know before booking what a session is intended to cover and what it is not. The practice states that this structure was introduced in preference to open-ended sittings because it allows preparation to be matched to the question and avoids sessions that expand without resolving the concern the client arrived with.

The practice states that its readings follow classical Vedic methodology, including the sidereal zodiac, nakshatra-based analysis, divisional charts and the Vimshottari Dasha system for timing. Divisional charts applied include the Navamsa for marriage and partnership questions and the Dashamsa for professional analysis, with the running dasha period used to address matters of timing.

Emphasis on birth data accuracy

AstroKapoor has stated that accuracy of birth information remains the principal determinant of the quality of any reading, and that clients are asked to verify the time of birth against a birth certificate or hospital record wherever possible.

The practice notes that the ascendant changes at intervals of approximately two hours, and that an inaccurate birth time therefore alters the house structure of the entire chart. Where a verified time is unavailable, the practice states that it advises clients at the outset which elements of the analysis remain reliable and which cannot be undertaken, rather than proceeding without qualification.

Session format and client documentation

Consultations are conducted by scheduled appointment on a fixed-scope basis rather than by variable per-minute billing. Clients are informed of the applicable fee and the session format prior to booking.

The practice states that clients receive written or recorded material following the session, on the basis that decisions discussed during a consultation frequently arise several months later, at which point a record of the guidance given is of greater practical use than recollection.

Advisory scope clearly stated

AstroKapoor emphasises that its consultations are advisory in nature. The practice states that astrological guidance does not replace medical, legal, financial or psychological care, that no outcome is guaranteed, and that it does not undertake any work intended to influence another individual's decisions or free will.

The practice has further stated that it does not offer guarantees of employment, admission, visa approval or marriage outcomes; does not present remedial measures as a purchase of a specific result; and directs clients experiencing significant distress toward appropriate professional support. It has noted that guaranteed-outcome claims and high-pressure remedial selling are among the practices that have attracted consumer complaints in this sector, and that its own advisory limits are published for that reason.

Clients who wish to book astrology consultation appointments can do so through the practice's website, where available services, formats and session details are listed. Prospective clients unfamiliar with the process are able to begin with an introductory enquiry before selecting a paid service.

Questions the practice is commonly asked

On whether remote consultation is equivalent to an in-person sitting, the practice states that chart-based analysis depends on birth data and interpretation rather than physical presence, and that preparation before the call is the more material factor.

On remedial measures, the practice states that these are optional, are framed as supportive rather than transactional, and that classical guidance places its emphasis on charitable acts and recitation rather than on high-value purchases.

On timing, the practice states that the Vimshottari Dasha system provides defined planetary periods with start and end dates, and that its purpose is to indicate what a period is likely to require of a client rather than to predict a guaranteed result.

Background

Astrologer Prashant Kapoor has practised Vedic astrology for over two decades, with work spanning natal chart analysis, remedial recommendations, gemstone consultation and yagya guidance. The practice serves clients across India as well as in the Gulf, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and North America.

Further information on services, formats and appointment availability is available on the AstroKapoor website.

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