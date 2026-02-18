New Delhi [India], February 18: AstroSage AI, India's most downloaded astrology platform with over 80 million downloads and 1.5 million daily active users, today announced that its AI-powered astrology business has averaged 20% month-on-month revenue and profit growth over 18 consecutive months since launching AI astrologers in August 2024. India's largest astrology platform and the No. 1 astrology app on Google Play Store has quietly built one of the country's fastest-growing and most profitable AI businesses, averaging 20% month-on-month AI revenue and profit growth for 18 months, with 25 crore+ questions answered, Voice AI in production, and autonomous AI agents on the way.

Currently the number 1 astrology app on Google Play Store in India and ranked 64th among all top free apps, AstroSage AI operates at nearly 90% margins on AI consultations, meaning every percentage point of revenue growth translates almost directly into profit growth. The company has never raised outside capital and has been profitable every year since inception.

The announcement comes as India hosts one of the largest global AI gatherings this month at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With over 35,000 registrations from 100+ countries, the event highlights the growing global focus on AI innovation. AstroSage AI’s trajectory is a reminder that some of the most compelling AI success stories in India are being built not in research labs or with venture capital, but by companies solving real problems for real users at scale.

Two Decades of Innovation, Long Before the AI Hype AstroSage's innovation journey began over two decades ago.

In 2001, the company launched "Mobile Kundli" on Palm handheld devices, one of India's earliest consumer mobile applications. In 2004, it launched AstroSage.com, bringing astrology to the cloud. In 2011, it launched the AstroSage Kundli app, which went on to become India's first astrology app to cross 10 million, then 50 million, and now over 80 million downloads.

In 2018, years before generative AI became mainstream, AstroSage launched Bhrigoo.ai, one of India's early AI-powered astrology systems. That early investment in AI research gave the company a significant head start when it launched its current generation of AI astrologers in August 2024.

An Application-Layer AI Company AstroSage AI belongs to the category of AI companies building at the application layer—taking foundational AI capabilities and applying them to specific domains where they can deliver dramatically better user experiences and stronger unit economics.

One of AstroSage AI's key innovations has been introducing Character AI-style avatar personas to the Indian market. Users interact with distinct AI astrologer personalities, each with their own name, specialization, and consultation style. This approach has driven strong engagement, with AI astrologers scoring 4.6 out of 5 in user ratings, compared to 4.3 for human astrologers on the same platform.

The platform’s AI astrologers have answered over 25 crore questions since launch.

A Leading Voice AI Platform AstroSage AI has deployed Voice AI in production at scale. In October 2025, the company launched an AI Astrologer on Phone Call, enabling real-time voice conversations with AI astrologers in multiple Indian languages.

This capability is particularly significant in India, where many users prefer speaking over typing. Users can now call an AI astrologer and converse naturally in their preferred language. This is Voice AI not as a demo, but as a live, revenue-generating product serving millions of users.

Building Autonomous AI Astrologers AstroSage AI is now building autonomous AI astrologers capable of managing independent digital identities, including phone numbers, email addresses, and social media presence, with the ability to interact across platforms without human intervention.

While much of the global AI conversation is focused on the potential of autonomous agents, AstroSage AI is developing them within a defined, high-value domain backed by an existing user base and proven monetization model.

A Technology Company, Not a Services Marketplace Traditional astrology platforms operate as services marketplaces, connecting users with human astrologers and typically generating 45–55% gross margins.

AstroSage AI’s model is structurally different. By building AI astrologers in-house, the company significantly reduces the cost of delivering consultations, resulting in margins close to 90%. This positions AstroSage AI closer to a SaaS-style technology company rather than a labor-intensive marketplace.

Founder Statement "We launched Mobile Kundli on a Palm device in 2001. We launched AI astrology in 2018 when very few companies were building applied AI products in India. We launched Voice AI in production in 2025. And now we are building fully autonomous AI astrologers," said Punit Pandey, Founder and CEO of AstroSage.

"We have answered over 25 crore questions through AI, operate at 90% margins, and have built this entirely without outside funding. As the global AI conversation evolves, we believe real AI success is defined by products that millions of people actively use and pay for." Rooted in Indian Culture AstroSage AI is built around a domain deeply rooted in Indian culture. Astrology continues to influence major life decisions for millions of users. AstroSage has built a strong presence in this segment over two decades, with leadership across Kundli creation, horoscope matching, and astrology software tools.

The company has a network of over 700,000 registered astrologers and ranks among India's Top 200 mobile apps, with 1.5 million daily active users.

Looking Ahead With AI revenue averaging 20% monthly growth over the past 18 months, the company expects AI to become the majority contributor to overall revenue in the coming months.

AstroSage AI is also expanding internationally, with planned launches in France, Germany, Japan, and Brazil, bringing Vedic astrology to global audiences through AI.

About AstroSage AI AstroSage AI (astrosage.com) is India's largest astrology platform by users. Founded by Punit Pandey and operated by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd., the company has over 80 million downloads and 1.5 million daily active users.

Its innovation history includes: Mobile Kundli (2001) AstroSage.com cloud platform (2004) AstroSage Kundli mobile app (2011) Bhrigoo.ai AI astrologer (2018) AstroSage AI platform (2024) The platform's AI astrologers have answered over 25 crore questions across multiple Indian languages through text and voice. AstroSage AI is entirely bootstrapped and has been profitable every year since inception.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)