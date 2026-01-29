AŚVA - Advanced Schools Vision Alliance Launched at The Lawrence School, Lovedale

PNN

Advertisement

Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29: The national launch of AŚVA - Advanced Schools Vision Alliance was held on Thursday, January 29, at The Lawrence School, Lovedale, in a vibrant and thoughtfully curated ceremony that marked a significant moment in India's evolving education landscape. The event brought together distinguished leaders from government, academia, science, research, and school education on a common platform, underscoring the collective commitment to reimagining school education in the country and more than 250 school leaders participated in the event.

Advertisement

Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and formally launched the AŚVA website, signalling the commencement of a nationwide collaborative movement aimed at advancing excellence in school education.

Advertisement

As part of the programme, Dr. S. K. Satheesh, Chairman, Divecha Centre for Climate Change, and Dean, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), inaugurated a Climate Laboratory on The Lawrence School campus. The facility reflects AŚVA's strong emphasis on experiential, inquiry-driven, and research-linked learning at the school level, particularly in areas of national and global relevance such as climate science.

The hybrid launch event featured an eminent panel of speakers who shared insights into education, science, technology, research, and national development, highlighting the urgency and opportunity to align school education with India's long-term aspirations.

Advertisement

India today stands at a defining threshold. With a young population, growing confidence in its capabilities, and increasing global influence, the choices made in education at this juncture will determine whether this moment translates into sustained national momentum. AŚVA seeks to respond to this imperative by bringing together forward-thinking schools, nationally respected academic and research institutions, and experienced implementation partners to build early models of excellence in teaching and learning--and enable them to scale across the country.

The initiative was conceived a few years ago with Dr. G. Madhavan Nair, Former Chairman of ISRO, as its Chief Patron, and has been actively mentored by Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairman of the Committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP). A collective of over 500 senior academicians, scientists, technologists, and management consultants forms the intellectual and operational core of AŚVA, bringing deep expertise in pedagogy, technology, and institutional transformation.

Hub-Node Model for Nationwide Impact

AŚVA programmes will be implemented across India through a Hub-Node model. Select schools will function as Hub Schools at regional, state, district, and city or village levels, based on defined criteria. These hubs will serve as resource centres, sharing academic, technological, and teacher-training resources with Node Schools across their regions.

This inclusive and scalable approach envisions equitable access to quality education--bridging disparities across geography and infrastructure, and ensuring that innovation and excellence are not confined to a few privileged institutions.

Aligning with NEP and the Vision of Viksit Bharat

Aligned with the National Education Policy's vision of a Viksit Bharat--a self-reliant, innovative, inclusive, and globally respected nation--AŚVA focuses on:

Exposing students to real-world scientific and social challenges, national missions, and innovation pathways

Enabling scientists, researchers, engineers, and R&D institutions to become active partners in school education

Empowering teachers to evolve from information providers into facilitators of learning

Introducing schools to cutting-edge digital tools, platforms, and academic content

Promoting critical thinking, experimentation, and interdisciplinary learning, creating a seamless journey from Curiosity to Competence to Creativity to Contribution

AŚVA's far-reaching initiative--connecting advanced projects from premier research and academic institutions with schools, conducting comprehensive teacher development programmes, and deploying futuristic educational technologies through its Hub-Node framework--is expected to make a transformative impact on India's education ecosystem in the years ahead.

The distinguished speakers who addressed the event included:

Padma Bhushan Dr. B. N. Suresh, Chancellor, Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology

Dr. R. Ratheesh, Director General, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET)

Dr. C. Anantharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST)

Dr. N. V. Chalapathi Rao, Director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS)

Dr. Tarun Kumar Pant, Director, Space Physics Laboratory

Dr. Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University

Dr. Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST)

Dr. Neeraj Saxena, Pro-Chancellor, JIS University and Former Advisor, AICTE

Padma Shri M. C. Dathan, Former Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

Other key participants and dignitaries included:

Mr. D. V. S. Rao, Headmaster, The Lawrence School, Lovedale

Prof. Dr. V. S. Jayakumar, Founder Chairman, AŚVA

Shri Mathew John, Founder Director, AŚVA

Shri Subhash K. M., Founder Director, AŚVA

Shri Amit Choudhary, Technical Director, KPMG

Professor Oommen Varghese

Shri Anand Sheshadri

Shri Nikhil Y.

Smt. Veena Vijayan

Shri Joy Varghese, Registrar, Loyola Schools, Thiruvananthapuram

Shri Anil Sharma, Former Chairman, Indian Public Schools

Shri Bhavin Shah, CEO, EducationWorld

Smt. Meena Nair, Vice President, Trinity Skillworks

For more details:

www.asva-alliance.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)