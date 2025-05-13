At 1.34 crore, Ahmedabad Airport saw 15% jump in passenger traffic in 2024-25

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad welcomed an unprecedented 1.34 crore passengers in the recently concluded financial year 2024-25, marking a substantial 14.8 per cent increase compared to the 1.16 crore travellers in the preceding financial year, the airport operator said in a statement Tuesday.

According to Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL), which manages Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, this growth trajectory underscores Ahmedabad's importance as a destination and a crucial transit point.

The breakdown reveals a robust domestic sector, with over 11 million domestic passengers, complemented by a strong growth in international passengers, with over 2.2 million passengers connecting from Ahmedabad to global destinations.

Adani Group owns the Ahmedabad Airport, which is charting a course for sustained growth. It is ramping up infrastructure and technological capabilities, positioning Ahmedabad as a rapidly evolving aviation hub.

The past financial year also saw Ahmedabad host several world-class events, contributing to peak travel periods.

On January 25, 2025, the airport recorded its highest-ever passenger and aircraft traffic movements, serving an impressive 48,137 passengers and 351 aircraft movements.

This peak surpassed the previous record of 42,224 passengers and 328 aircraft movements on November 20, 2023.

Ahmedabad Airport currently serves over 36,800 passengers daily, with an average of 288 flights, including charter movements, and connecting Ahmedabad to over 48 domestic and 16 international destinations.

According to the airport operator, the skies above Ahmedabad have also become significantly busier, with air traffic movements experiencing a notable 16.2 per cent upswing in the past fiscal.

The airport handled 101,119 aircraft in 2024-25, a considerable rise from the 87,025 movements in 2023-24.

"This enhanced operational capacity is a direct result of strategic infrastructure investments. The addition of five new parking stands and implementation of a Multiple Aircraft Ramp System (MARS) at the existing aerobridges has optimised the use of available space," the airport operator said in their statement.

Ahmedabad Airport's growing connectivity is the outcome of the introduction of several new routes throughout the year.

Domestic additions include Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Nanded, Kolhapur, Dimapur, and Kishangarh. Internationally, new routes to Don Mueang (Bangkok), Kuala Lumpur, and Da Nang have strengthened Ahmedabad's global links.

It said increased flight frequencies to key destinations such as Delhi, Jeddah, Don Mueang, Kuwait, Kolkata, Kochi, and Abu Dhabi reflect the rising demand and the airport's responsiveness to passenger needs.

Recognising its role as a vital link for the surrounding cities, Ahmedabad Airport has introduced a direct bus service to Vadodara, operated by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), enhancing accessibility for travellers from neighbouring areas. (ANI)

