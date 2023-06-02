At Rs 1.57 lakh cr, GST kitty up 12% in May

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The GST collection in May rose 12% to Rs 1.57 lakh crore as compared to mop-up in May last year, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. It, however, fell from the highest-ever collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April and Rs 1.60 lakh crore in March. The revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) too were 11% higher than the revenue during the same month last year, it added.

The intake from Punjab was down to Rs 1,744 crore as against Rs 2,613 crore in April and Rs 1,735 crore in March. It was Rs 1,833 crore in May 2022. The intake from Himachal was Rs 828 crore as against Rs 957 crore in April and Rs 739 crore in March. It was Rs 741 crore in May 2022.

The intake from Haryana was Rs 7,250 crore as against Rs 10,035 crore in April and Rs 7,780 crore in March. It was Rs 6,663 core in May 2022.

The mop-up from Delhi was also down to Rs 5,147 crore as against Rs 6,320 crore in April this year and Rs 4,840 crore in March.