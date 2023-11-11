At Rs 10.60 lakh cr, direct tax kitty up 22% so far in FY’24

New Delhi, November 10
Net direct tax collection swelled 22% so far this fiscal year to Rs 10.60 lakh crore, crossing 58% of the Budget target for the full year, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. The net corporate tax collection grew 12.48% and personal income tax mop-up rose 31.77%.
“Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 10.60 lakh crore which is 21.82% higher than the net collection for the corresponding period of last year.
Crosses 58% of Budget target
- The net corporate tax collection grew 12.48% and personal income tax mop-up rose 31.77%
- Refunds totalling Rs 1.77 lakh crore have been issued between April 1 and November 9, 2023
- On a gross basis, collection from direct tax, which includes corporate and Personal Income Tax, rose 17.59% to Rs 12.37 lakh crore
- The growth rate for corporate income tax is 7.13%, while that for PIT is 28.29%
“This collection is 58.15% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2023-24,” the I-T Department said. Refunds totalling Rs 1.77 lakh crore have been issued between April 1 and November 9, 2023.
On a gross basis, collection from direct tax, which includes corporate and Personal Income Tax (PIT), rose 17.59% to Rs 12.37 lakh crore. The growth rate for corporate income tax (CIT) is 7.13%, while that for PIT is 28.29%.
The 2023-24 Budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75% higher than Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.
