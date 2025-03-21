DT
PT
Home / Business / At 11% growth, domestic air passenger traffic touches 140.44 lakh in February

At 11% growth, domestic air passenger traffic touches 140.44 lakh in February

According to monthly traffic data, the number of domestic passengers flown by the Indian airline in February 2024 was recorded at 126.48 lakh
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:20 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Logging a growth of 11.04 per cent over the same month last year, India’s domestic air passenger traffic touched 140.44 lakh in February, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

According to monthly traffic data, the number of domestic passengers flown by the Indian airline in February 2024 was recorded at 126.48 lakh.

The DGCA data revealed that during February, IndiGo flew a total of 89.40-lakh passengers with a market share of 63.7 per cent, followed by the Air India Group, which transported 38.30 lakh passengers and chipped away with 27.3 per cent market share, after it completed consolidation of its airlines business with AIX Connect merging into Air India Express in October and Vistara’s merger with Air India on November 11 last year.

While SpiceJet and Akasa Air transported 6.59 lakh and 4.54 lakh passengers, respectively, Akasa’s market share stood at 4.7 per cent, SpiceJet’s share in the total domestic passenger traffic was 3.2 per cent during February, the DGCA data showed.

