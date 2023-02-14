At 6.52%, inflation breaches RBI's comfort zone in Jan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Retail inflation breached the RBI’s comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52% in January, mainly due to a hike in food prices. Rural inflation at 6.85% continued to outstrip urban inflation, which the National Statistical Office (NSO) recorded at 6%.

Three-month high With the exception of November and December 2022, retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% since January 2022

The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index was 5.72% in December and 6.01% in January 2022. The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 5.94% in January, up from 4.19% in the preceding month and 5.43% in the year-ago month

In December too, rural inflation at 6.05% was higher than urban inflation which was 5.39%. However, the gap has increased from 66 basis points in December to 85 basis points in January mainly due to higher prices of oil and fats, transport and communications and health in rural areas. However, meat and fish, vegetables and fruits were much cheaper in the rural areas.

In December, retail inflation had declined for the second successive month to a one-year low of 5.72% mainly due to low vegetable prices.

The CPI inflation rate was below 6% for the past three months but RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has repeatedly underlined the need for close monitoring because core inflation is reported to be sticky. In that respect, the RBI’s last week’s decision to hike interest rates for the sixth consecutive time appears to have been justified.