At 7.4%, core sector growth highest in 3 months

PTI

New Delhi, January 31

Production of eight infrastructure sectors rose at a three-month high of 7.4% in December 2022 against 4.1% in the same month of previous year on a better show by coal, fertiliser, steel, and electricity segments, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Crude oil output, however, contracted by 1.2% in December last year. The production of eight key sectors rose by 5.7% in November 2022.

The growth of eight infrastructure sectors stood at 8% in April-December this fiscal as against 12.6% during the same period last fiscal.