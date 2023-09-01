At 7.8% Q1 growth, India retains tag of fastest-growing economy

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 31

India’s GDP grew by 7.8% in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal as against 13.1% in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday. It fell slightly short of the RBI’s projection of 8% made three weeks ago but India retained the tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the same period was at 6.3%. The GDP growth in the preceding two quarters was 6.1% (January-March) and 4.5% (October-December).

RBI had projected 8% expansion In its recent monetary policy announcement, the RBI had pegged the GDP growth rate for the June quarter at 8%

The GDP growth was 13.1% in April-June quarter last year

In the quarter ending March 31, GDP growth rate was 6.1%

Real GDP growth for FY24 is projected at 6.5%, with Q1 at 8%; Q2 at 6.5%; Q3 at 6%; and Q4 at 5.7%

In quantitative terms, the Indian economy grew by Rs 2.74 lakh crore in April-June 2023-24 as compared to the same period last year. Net of taxes, the GDP grew by Rs 2.92 lakh crore during the same period, translating into growth of 7.8% at 2011-12 prices.

Of the eight major sectors, agriculture sector grew by 3.5% as compared to 2.4% growth in April-June 2022-23 over the same period in 2021-22.

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector fell to 4.7% in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against 6.1% in the year-ago period. Gross value addition (GVA) was Rs 30,000 crore, taking the cumulative GVA to Rs 6.67 lakh crore.

In the third major sector — trade, transport and communications — the GVA was Rs 55,000 crore but the growth rate was 9.2% because of the high base effect. In April-June 2022-23, GVA in this sector had grown a whopping 25.7% or nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The GDP growth was actually propelled by the financial, real estate and professional service group where GVA was nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore or nearly 35% of total GVA during April-June 2023-24. The growth rate was 12.2% — the only double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2023-24 in the eight sectors constituting India’s GDP.

