DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / At Brazil’s COP30, countries pledge to bolster indigenous land rights

At Brazil’s COP30, countries pledge to bolster indigenous land rights

article_Author
Reuters
Belem, Updated At : 11:50 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Advertisement

Several countries have pledged to formally recognise land rights across 80 million hectares where indigenous, Afro-descendant and other communities live in tropical forests around the world by 2030 in a bid to stem global deforestation.

Advertisement

The Intergovernmental Land Tenure Pledge, billed as the first global commitment recognising land tenure to secure additional land under Indigenous communities' control, was announced on Friday ahead of the UN COP30 climate summit that kicked off Monday.

Advertisement

Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Fiji, Indonesia, Pakistan and Tanzania have signed the commitment with more countries expected to follow.

Advertisement

The pledge document, a final version of which is expected to be released on November 17, states land rights and protection should be strengthened in another 80 million hectares that have already been formally recognised.

The Netherlands, Norway and UK have also signed the document as supporters, led by the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership. Along with Germany and 35 charities, they are part of the Forest Tenure Funders Group (FTFG), which has pledged to secure $1.8 billion in funding by 2030.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts