Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Learning Links Foundation & Shell India Launch NXplorers Blended Learning Model to Strengthen STEM Innovation in Schools

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], March 19: Shell India, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and Learning Links Foundation (LLF), launched the NXplorers Blended Learning Model - a digital framework that strengthens teacher capability and scales structured problem-solving across Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) nationwide. The partners also unveiled the NXplorers Coffee Table Book, showcasing the creativity and imagination of young innovators from ATL schools across India.

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The NXplorers Blended Learning Model integrates in-person workshops with self-paced digital modules, enabling educators across diverse geographies to deliver NXplorers sessions effectively, consistently, and at scale. The model aims to accelerate the adoption of structured thinking and systems-based problem-solving among students, thereby strengthening the country's STEM learning ecosystem.

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Speaking at the event, Mr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, said, "India's aspiration to be a global innovation leader will be powered by the young minds we nurture today. Programs like Shell NXplorers complement the Atal Innovation Mission by introducing structured thinking and sustainability-focused innovation at the school level."

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Mansi Madan Tripathy, Chairperson, Shell Group of Companies in India and Senior Vice President, Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, added, "At Shell, we see India's young talent pool as one of the country's greatest competitive strengths. As AI, clean energy, and automation reshape industries, building future-ready capabilities is imperative. By equipping young people to think systemically and develop sustainable solutions, we are helping shape a workforce that is ready to lead India's energy and technology transition."

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The NXplorers Coffee Table Book features 55 student-led projects developed using the NXplorers methodology in ATL schools. It captures how hands-on experimentation, structured thinking, and science-based approaches are enabling students to address real-world challenges from clean energy and waste management to water stewardship and sustainable mobility.

Dr. Anjlee Prakash, Founder and Chairperson, Learning Links Foundation, said, "The NXplorers Coffee Table Book captures the voices of young innovators who looked at everyday realities and chose to build solutions. With the Blended Learning Model, we are building a model where technology lifts teachers, amplifying their insight, freeing their time, extending their reach so they can guide, inspire and cultivate each young mind."

NXplorers is Shell's global flagship education initiative for young learners aged 11-16, equipping students with practical tools in systems thinking, scenario planning, and creative problem-solving to navigate complex challenges. Introduced in India in 2018 in partnership with Learning Links Foundation, the program expanded in 2023 through a collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, bringing structured-thinking methodologies to ATL schools nationwide. The program has reached more than 4.7 lakh students across government and low-income private schools, reinforcing its expanding national footprint and measurable impact.

Link to access the NXplorers Coffee Table Book: Shell-NXplorers-Coffee-Table-Book-2025-26-Final.pdf

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