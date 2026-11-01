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Home / Business / ATF prices increase by Rs 1.37 per litre; commercial LPG rates up Rs 10

ATF prices increase by Rs 1.37 per litre; commercial LPG rates up Rs 10

Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about Rs 7.50 a litre each in May, remain unchanged

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New Delhi, Updated At : 11:27 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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This is the fourth straight monthly increase in jet fuel (ATF) prices, necessitated by firming rates of international benchmarks. Representative image: iStock
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Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices rose by Rs 1.37 per litre from Sunday, and commercial LPG rates increased by Rs 10 per 19-kg cylinder in step with firming international benchmarks, according to state-owned oil firms.

ATF prices were increased to Rs 138.50 per litre from Rs 137.12 per litre.

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This is the fourth straight monthly increase in jet fuel (ATF) prices, necessitated by firming rates of international benchmarks.

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Prices were last raised by a steep Rs 16 a litre on October 1. Prior to that, ATF prices were hiked by Rs 6.28 per litre on September 1 and by Rs 5 a litre on August 1. Jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of the operating cost of airlines, and the price hike will further push up carrier expenditure.

Alongside, rates of commercial LPG - cooking gas used in hotels and restaurants - were hiked by Rs 10 per 19-kg cylinder to Rs 2,820, according to the oil companies.

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This is the second straight monthly increase in commercial LPG prices. Rates were last hiked by Rs 62.50 per 19-kg cylinder on October 1. Prior to that, rates had gone up by Rs 9.50 on September 1.

The two-month increases followed two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. The cuts came after commercial LPG prices surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

Commercial LPG prices surged Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from Rs 1,740.50 to Rs 3,113.50, before falling in July and August.

The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.

Prices of domestic LPG, used by households, were left unchanged at Rs 942 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Domestic cooking gas rates were increased by Rs 89 per cylinder between March and June after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about Rs 7.50 a litre each in May, too, remained unchanged.

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