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Home / Business / ATF prices increased by Rs 16 per litre, commercial LPG by Rs 62.60 per cylinder   

ATF prices increased by Rs 16 per litre, commercial LPG by Rs 62.60 per cylinder   

ATF prices are increased to Rs 137 per litre from Rs 121 for domestic airlines, according to the oil companies

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New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September, following two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. Photo for representation
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Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were raised by a steep Rs 16 per litre from Thursday, while the price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs 62.50 per 19-kg cylinder in step with firming international benchmarks, according to state-owned oil companies.

ATF prices were increased to Rs 137 per litre from Rs 121 for domestic airlines, according to the oil companies.

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The latest revision comes after ATF prices were raised by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September, following a Rs 5 per litre increase in August. ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of operating costs for airlines, making fuel prices a key cost factor for carriers.

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Alongside, commercial LPG rates were hiked by Rs 62.59 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September, following two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. The cuts came after commercial LPG prices had surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

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Commercial LPG prices had risen by Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from Rs 1,740.50 to Rs 3,113.50, before falling in July and August.

The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.

Prices of domestic LPG, used by households, were left unchanged at Rs 942 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Domestic cooking gas rates were increased by Rs 89 per cylinder between March and June after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about Rs 7.50 a litre each in May, too, remaine unchanged.

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