Athena Infonomics and APLYD Partner with Just Rights for Children

30 September 2026: Athena Infonomics today announced a new initiative with Just Rights for Children. The project focuses on digital safety and AI governance. This agreement allows Just Rights for Children to build AI capabilities. The organization will manage children’s safety in digital spaces. Youth will benefit from technology and stay protected from harms.

Athena Infonomics and its AI arm, APLYD, are partnering with Just Rights for Children.The organizations will build AI capabilities and manage children's safety in digital spaces. The collaboration focuses on data stewardship and institutional financing to protect vulnerable communities.

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Athena Infonomics is the independent evaluation and learning partner for Just Rights for Children. Athena builds evidence on the impact of child protection work. APLYD is Athena’s AI and digital public infrastructure arm. APLYD will provide the technological foundation for this mission.

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“Technology today is not the hardest part. Figuring out how a solution is financed, which government system it will work within, who will pay for it, and who will maintain it after deployment is far more critical, and that's where the biggest gap remains,” said Nakul Jain, Co-Founder, APLYD and Partner, Athena Infonomics.

“The digital world has expanded the scale of harm, while systems for preventing it have not kept pace. The world needs mandatory reporting and an international legal framework to address online harms that cross borders. Social media platforms cannot be allowed to place children in contracts or arrangements that undermine their rights and safety. A child below 18 cannot legally enter into a contract, and any such agreement is void ab initio,” said Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder, Just Rights for Children.

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“There's a tendency to think of AI in terms of datasets, but what we really need is data stewardship: institutional mechanisms the public sector sustains over time, because no one else is going to hold it,” added Deepa Karthykeyan, Co-Founder and Partner, Athena Infonomics.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Athena Infonomics: https: https://www.athenainfonomics.com/

Just Rights for Children: https://www.justrights.international/

ABOUT ATHENA INFONOMICS

Athena Infonomics is a data-driven global consultancy. The company combines social science research with technology to solve development challenges. APLYD is its AI and digital public infrastructure arm. APLYD empowers public and private sector partners to design and govern inclusive technological solutions.

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