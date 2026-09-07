ATM Capital taps Sherif Hassan’s expertise to strengthen its global market vision

London [UK], September 7 (ANI): ATM Capital announced the engagement of Mr. Sherif Hassan as Chief Market Strategist & Business Development Advisor, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance and further develop the services provided to its clients, while strengthening the quality of market insights and analytical support available to traders and investors.

This step reflects ATM Capital’s commitment to working with specialized expertise in financial markets. Hassan is recognized as one of the prominent experts in technical and economic analysis across financial markets, in addition to his extensive experience in trading, financial advisory, and the development of structured market strategies based on analysis, discipline, and risk management.

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Hassan brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. and global financial markets, with a strong focus on trading strategy engineering, options contracts, and disciplined risk management. He has also founded and led educational platforms and knowledge-based initiatives that have contributed to improving financial awareness among thousands of traders across the Arab world, combining practical market experience with educational and strategic insight.

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In his new role, Hassan will support ATM Capital’s strategic and educational framework, contribute to the development of market insight tools, and help deliver deeper analytical and knowledge-based content designed to support clients in understanding market dynamics more clearly and making more informed decisions, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and professional discipline.

A spokesperson for ATM Capital said, “The engagement of Mr. Sherif Hassan comes as part of our continued commitment to developing the quality of services provided to our clients and strengthening our capabilities in technical and economic market analysis. We believe his extensive experience in global markets, along with his ability to simplify complex concepts and turn them into practical insights, will add significant value to the company’s ecosystem and future plans.”

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Commenting on the engagement, Sherif Hassan said, “I am pleased to collaborate with ATM Capital at an important stage of the company’s development. I believe that building a clear strategic vision, based on analysis, discipline, and risk management, is essential to improving traders’ efficiency and enhancing their ability to engage with global markets with greater awareness and professionalism.”

ATM Capital confirms that this step forms part of a broader strategy to develop its service ecosystem and strengthen its presence in the trading and financial services sector by collaborating with specialized professionals who combine global perspective, deep market understanding, and a clear focus on client needs.

ATM Capital is a financial services and trading company focused on delivering advanced solutions and insights that help traders and investors approach financial markets with greater knowledge, discipline, and professionalism. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) — a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

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