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Home / Business / Atom Group Secures Global Insurance Broking License to Expand Internationally

Atom Group Secures Global Insurance Broking License to Expand Internationally

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Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: Atom Risk Advisory, a leading insurance intermediary operating in India since 2019, today announced that its group entity has been granted a global insurance broking license. This is a significant milestone that enables the firm to enter the global insurance market and offer international insurance solutions and products to clients worldwide.

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Commenting on the development, Harsha Vardhana, Founder & Group CEO, Atom Financial Services, said, “When we started in India in 2019, all we had was a belief that clients deserved better from their insurance providers. Everything we’ve built since comes down to staying true to that. Being agile, being personal, and solving for what each client actually needs, not what’s easiest to sell. Clients around the world are asking for the same thing. That’s why we’re taking Atom global.”

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Speaking on the group’s growth strategy, Manoj Puravankara, Group COO, Atom Financial Services, added:

“The global broking license is a natural next step in the group’s growth strategy. Atom Risk Advisory has consistently delivered value to its clients in India, and this milestone allows us to scale that expertise internationally. We are investing in the people, partnerships, and infrastructure needed to serve global clients seamlessly, and we see this as the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the entire Atom Financial Services Group.”

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Outlining the firm’s global offerings, RS Prasad, CEO and Global Head, Atom Risk Advisory, stated:

“With our global broking license, we can now give clients access to international markets and world-class risk solutions wherever their businesses take them.”

As Indian enterprises and family offices grow more global in outlook, their risk and legacy planning needs have evolved too. Atom Risk Advisory is now equipped to address this full spectrum – from Universal Life Insurance and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) for cross-border wealth and tax efficiency, to Keyman Insurance that protects business continuity, to bespoke Legacy Solutions that ensure wealth transitions seamlessly across generations and geographies.

As part of its global expansion, Atom Risk Advisory plans to strengthen partnerships with international insurers and reinsurers, expand its specialist teams, and invest in technology-driven risk advisory capabilities.

About Atom Risk Advisory

Atom Risk Advisory is a leading insurance intermediary specialising in bespoke solutions for families, entrepreneurs and businesses, spanning life and health insurance, family protection, corporate insurance, Keyman Insurance, succession planning, Universal Life Insurance, Private Placement Life Insurance and bespoke legacy solutions. Its global entity holds an international insurance broking license, while its India operations serve individuals and businesses across the country.

With deep insurance expertise and a strong network of insurer relationships, Atom Risk Advisory brings a personal, considered approach shaped around each client’s circumstances and long-term objectives. It is part of Atom Financial Services Group, an integrated global financial services group with capabilities across wealth management, insurance broking, investment banking, and legacy & estate planning.

Website: www.atomriskadvisory.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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