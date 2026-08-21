Atomy India Joins Hands with the Paralympic Committee of India as Official Nutrition and Wellness Partner

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New Delhi [India], August 21: Atomy Enterprise India Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), becoming the Official Nutrition and Wellness Partner for Paralympic sports in the country. Atomy India and PCI will work towards health, wellness and nutrition awareness among para-athletes, which will include conducting seminars, workshops, interactions with athletes, community engagement activities, and digital awareness campaigns. Atomy India will provide nutritional product support, resources and event support, while PCI will help bring in para-athletes, coaches and experts for these programmes.

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Speaking at the event, Dr. SI (Abraham Lee), MD & CEO of Atomy India, said, "This collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India is a meaningful step in that direction." He further said that after suffering a ligament injury himself recently, he understood how difficult life becomes when health or mobility is affected, and that this made him think more deeply about the courage and struggles of Paralympic athletes.

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Speaking on the collaboration, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India said, "The Paralympic movement in India is built on the extraordinary determination, discipline and resilience of our athletes. Their journey demands not only sporting excellence but also sustained attention to health, wellness, nutrition and overall well-being, which are important foundations for enhancing performance."

Devendra Jhajharia added, "This partnership provides an opportunity to create meaningful initiatives around nutrition awareness, athlete engagement, wellness and performance enhancement, while also strengthening the ecosystem that supports our para-athletes."

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In South Korea, Atomy, along with Kolmar BNH, has entered into a three-year sponsorship agreement to support the Korean national badminton team, which will continue until February 2029. Atomy's flagship product HemoHIM is also certified under the Informed Choice anti-doping programme.

During the MoU signing ceremony at the Atomy India Success Academy, more than 80 members who achieved new Mastership ranks were also felicitated. Among them was Atomy India Star Master Tarachand Suaskar, who once worked as a daily-wage labourer under MGNREGA, earning around Rs 100 a day. He now reportedly earns close to Rs 10-15 lakh per month through the Atomy business, a journey that was deeply appreciated by the audience at the event.

With this new partnership with PCI, along with its growing product exports and expanding member base, Atomy India said it aims to continue contributing to wellness, inclusion and support for para-athletes in the country.

Atomy India plans to develop more products under its Global Sourcing and Global Sales strategy, through which India's native unique products will be distributed to the global market. For example, products such as Shilajit and Moringa will be supplied to all Atomy subsidiaries and sold globally through Atomy's Distribution network and *global* branches.

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