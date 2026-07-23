atQor Earns Microsoft Frontier Partner Status

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 23: atQor, a Microsoft-focused AI and data platform company with its largest engineering base in India, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Frontier Partner status. The nomination and technical validation were led by Microsoft India, and the resulting designation carries global recognition, extending to atQor's operations in Canada and the United States as well.

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atQor holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the Support Services designation, Azure Expert MSP status, Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner recognition, and multiple Advanced Specializations spanning Copilot, AI platforms, data and cloud security, identity management, threat protection, and infrastructure migration.

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"Our engineers do not wait for a mandate to use AI, they build with it every day, and that is what Microsoft recognized," said Pushkaraj Kale, CEO of atQor India. "Earlier this year, our teams across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, and Bengaluru built and deployed more than two hundred production AI agents in a single seventy-two-hour engineering event, and twenty-five of those are now live on Microsoft Marketplace. This nomination was led by Microsoft India, and it reflects the same discipline our customers see in manufacturing, financial services, retail, healthcare, and public sector work every day."

"The Frontier Partner designation recognizes organizations that are helping customers move beyond AI experimentation and into business transformation. atQor has consistently invested across Microsoft's AI, data, cloud, and security stack while building the Go-To-Market and delivery capabilities required to create measurable customer outcomes. We are pleased to see atQor join this distinguished group of partners and look forward to their continued contribution to AI adoption across industries," said Om Batra, Channel Partner Sales Leader, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

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"The most successful AI partners are those that can bridge innovation with operational excellence. atQor has built competencies spanning Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI, Security, and Copilot while maintaining a strong focus on delivery quality and governance. Their Frontier Partner recognition reflects the technical maturity and execution capability needed to help customers scale AI with confidence," said Sanjeev Sharma, Director Tech Sales and Partner CTO, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

"This recognition belongs to the whole company," said Kartik Shah, Founder of atQor. "Pushkaraj and the India team led the work that earned it, and our Canada and U.S. teams, led by Co-Founder and Global COO Greg Kachhadiya, hold themselves to that same standard. India is a key market for us, and we will continue to invest in and grow the AI vision of India and Indian businesses."

For customers, the recognition means fewer handoffs: one firm carrying the work from strategy through the AI agent in production.

India at the Center of an Integrated Delivery Model

In India, atQor continues to deepen its Microsoft engineering, solution-development, and delivery capabilities across data, AI, cloud, security, and managed services under CEO Pushkaraj Kale. India carries the largest share of atQor's engineering work, and is also where the company develops its repeatable accelerators and Microsoft Marketplace offerings.

Converting Delivery Experience into Reusable Solutions

Beyond project delivery, atQor converts customer engagements and its Customer Zero experience into reusable IP and packaged services. atQor's Microsoft Marketplace portfolio is growing quickly, spanning AI agents, industry accelerators, and professional services in IT support, identity governance, compliance workflows, and security assessments.

atQor is applying these capabilities today across financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and public sector organizations, modernizing data estates on Microsoft Fabric, building AI agents for document review and compliance. The relationship typically continues after go-live, through managed Azure operations and security monitoring.

atQor's Frontier Partner status is effective immediately and applies to its India, Canada, and US operations.

About atQor

atQor is a Microsoft-focused AI and data platform company that helps enterprises move AI from pilot to production. Founded in 2002, the company operates through an integrated presence across India, Canada, and the United States, with its largest engineering base in India. atQor holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the Support Services designation, Azure Expert MSP status, Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner recognition, and ten Advanced Specializations. The company is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider for all three countries, including CSP Direct authorization for U.S. Azure Government Cloud and Government Community Cloud. atQor maintains ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications for its India operations. Learn more at atQor.com.

Media Contact

atQor Marketing & Communications | marketing@atqor.com

India: +91-706-904-3269 | United States: +1-844-294-5383 | Canada: +1-289-290-4490

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