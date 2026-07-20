Attero achieves ISO-Verified Life Cycle Assessment for recycled metals

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Attero, India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner, has successfully completed an independently verified Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in accordance with ISO 14040:2021 and ISO 14044:2021 standards, establishing scientifically validated environmental performance data for metals recovered through its e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling operations.

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According to the company, the milestone enables Attero to provide customers with product-specific, independently verified environmental data for recycled metals, allowing them to accurately measure and compare the environmental benefits of urban mining against conventional virgin mining. At a time when global industries are facing increasing pressure to improve supply-chain sustainability, strengthen ESG reporting, and reduce Scope 3 emissions, access to credible environmental data is becoming an essential component of procurement and sourcing decisions.

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Life Cycle Assessment is globally recognised as the most comprehensive methodology for evaluating a product's environmental footprint. Using internationally accepted scientific methodologies, Attero's assessment quantifies the environmental impacts associated with recovered metals including aluminium, copper, iron, zinc, tin, silver and gold across a broad range of environmental indicators such as carbon footprints, resource depletion, acidification, eutrophication, ecotoxicity, human toxicity and fossil resource consumption as compared to the virgin mined metals.

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"The circular economy requires more than recycling; it requires measurable proof of environmental impact. This independently verified Life Cycle Assessment allows us to provide customers with scientifically validated environmental data for the metals we recover, enabling informed sourcing decisions and stronger sustainability reporting. As industries worldwide seek to reduce their environmental footprint and secure responsible sources of critical materials, verified environmental performance will become increasingly important alongside quality, purity and traceability. This milestone reinforces the role of urban mining as a scalable and sustainable source of critical minerals for the global economy," said Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Attero.

The assessment enables transparent, like-for-like comparison between metals recovered through urban mining and those produced through conventional mining. Rather than relying on industry averages or generic sustainability claims, customers can now access independently verified environmental performance data that helps quantify the environmental advantages of choosing recycled materials over virgin alternatives.

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The verified data can support a wide range of sustainability and compliance requirements, including ESG disclosures, Scope 3 emissions accounting, green procurement programmes, product environmental declarations and broader environmental reporting obligations. As regulatory frameworks and investor expectations continue to evolve, the ability to demonstrate measurable environmental performance is becoming a key differentiator across global supply chains.

According to the company, Attero has built its leadership in critical minerals recovery through sustained investments in technology and innovation. The company holds 50+ global patents and has developed proprietary processes for extracting valuable metals and critical materials from complex waste streams. Its advanced recycling technologies deliver industry-leading 98% recovery efficiency and purity levels above 99.9% while creating a domestic source of strategic materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, gold and silver, reducing dependence on conventional mining and imported resources.

This achievement further strengthens Attero's position at the forefront of the circular economy, where every tonne of recovered metal is supported not only by advanced recycling technology but also by independently verified environmental intelligence. For customers, it brings a new level of transparency, credibility and confidence to sustainable sourcing decisions, while helping accelerate the transition towards more resource-efficient and climate-conscious supply chains.

According to company information, Attero is India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner, focused on recovering rare earth elements (REEs) and critical minerals from e-waste, end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and magnets. Through its proprietary deep-tech processes, Attero recovers more than 22 critical metals, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese. (ANI)

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