New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Attero, India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner, announced that organisations can now access Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) generated through its United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)-registered Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Project 9739 - the world's only registered and verified carbon credit project under the UNFCCC methodology AMS-III.BA (Recovery and Recycling of Materials from E-waste).

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By making the CERs generated through CDM Project 9739 available to organisations globally, Attero is expanding access to one of the most differentiated climate projects in the international carbon market. This globally unique climate solution combines independently verified greenhouse gas emission reductions with responsible e-waste recycling, critical mineral recovery and circular economy outcomes.

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"As organisations pursue ambitious decarbonisation goals, the focus is shifting from the quantity of carbon credits to their quality and credibility. Verified carbon credits bring transparency and credibility to ESG claims, moving the conversation from intent to impact. CDM Project 9739 reflects years of innovation in advanced recycling technologies and our commitment to building sustainable supply chains for critical minerals. As the world's only UNFCCC-registered and verified e-waste carbon credit project, it offers organisations a unique opportunity to support verified climate action while advancing resource security and the circular economy. Backed by more than 50 global patents, our proprietary technologies recover critical minerals with over 98% recovery efficiency while delivering purity levels exceeding 99.9% across battery materials," said Nitin Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Attero.

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Electronic waste is the world's fastest-growing waste stream, with more than 60 million tonnes generated annually. Each carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions avoided, providing organisations with high-integrity climate assets that strengthen credible ESG and decarbonisation strategies.

The CERs generated under CDM Project 9739 are inherently limited to the verified emission reductions achieved by the project, making them a differentiated offering in the global carbon market. As carbon markets expand and organisations increasingly prioritise high-quality

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offsets over volume, Attero's carbon credits provide an opportunity to invest in a UNFCCC- verified project that delivers measurable climate benefits while advancing circular economy outcomes, responsible resource recovery and critical mineral security.

According to company information, Attero is India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner. As a critical minerals technology company, Attero recovers more than 20 critical minerals, including rare earth elements (REEs), cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese. (ANI)

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