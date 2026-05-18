Atul Launches Three Innovative Crop Protection Products for Indian Farmers

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Atul Ltd (Atul) introduces three proprietary crop protection products - Mylonis, Salix Gold and Tikadis - to enhance crop productivity and advance sustainable farming practices in India. The newly launched product portfolio comprises a seed treatment solution for oilseeds and soybean, an advanced fungicide formulation for rice and a premium technical-grade herbicide for rice cultivation. These innovations address critical gaps in disease management, pest control and weed management for major crops - factors that directly influence agricultural yields and farmer profitability.

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Mylonis: comprehensive disease management for rice

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Mylonis, a patented fungicide combining Azoxystrobin, Isoprothiolane and Mancozeb, is to tackle the most challenging diseases in rice - sheath blight, blast (including multiple strains), and grain discoloration. Beyond disease suppression, Mylonis strengthens plant health, enhances grain quality and supports resistance management strategies, making it an invaluable choice for rice farmers throughout India.

Salix Gold: precision weed control for rice cultivation

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Salix Gold reflects the advanced manufacturing capability of Atul in high-purity technical grade production. This 2,4-D sodium salt-based water-dispersible granules formulation provides post-emergence weed control, effectively targeting broadleaf weeds and sedges in rice production systems across India. While currently focused on domestic markets, the Company is actively exploring commercial opportunities in select international regions.

Tikadis: early-stage protection for legume and oilseed crops

Tikadis, a patented seed treatment formulation, combines Azoxystrobin, Carbendazim and Thiamethoxam to deliver day-one defence against soil-borne pests and pathogens in groundnut and soybean. Field trials demonstrate that Tikadis promotes robust seed germination, strengthens root nodule development for improved plant vigour and ensures uniform pod development.

About the Company

Founded in 1947 by a legendary Kasturbhai Lalbhai, Atul Ltd (Atul) is an integrated chemical company in India with an annual revenue of Rs. 7,000 cr plus. The Company manufactures 900 products and 400 formulations. The production facilities of Atul and its associate, joint venture and subsidiary entities are located at Ambernath, Ankleshwar, Jodhpur, Panoli, Tarapur and Valsad in India and Somerset in the UK. It has established subsidiary companies in Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, UAE, UK and USA to work closely with its customers and enhance the breadth and depth of its businesses. While the businesses of Atul since inception have been based on B2B model, the Company has two start-ups (now 15 plus years old) based on B2C model and is endeavouring to grow their presence in India and international markets.

The Crop Protection-Retail business of Atul has a presence across the country and provides crop care solutions for major crops, such as corn, cotton, paddy, soybean, sugarcane, wheat and a range of fruits and vegetables. Its product portfolio comprises 59 brands and 71 formulations, including the best-selling brands such as Zura, Sindica, Salix, Rymix, Rhyzo, Loxo, Cyno and Amsac.

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