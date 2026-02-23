DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / AU Small Finance Bank Earns 'Great Place to Work®' Certification for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AU Small Finance Bank Earns 'Great Place to Work®' Certification for the Sixth Consecutive Year

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest Small Finance Bank and the first in over a decade to receive in-principle approval to transition into a Universal Bank, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. The achievement reinforces the Bank's commitment to its core philosophy of Forever Banking, a long-term promise of trust, care, and continuity for all stakeholders.

Advertisement

The certification is based entirely on employee feedback. For FY26, AU SFB achieved a significant increase in the Trust Index Score, highlighting the strength of its culture and the deep sense of belonging, employees experience across the organisation. The Great Place to Work® Institute is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours.

Advertisement

Speaking on the milestone, Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, "At AU SFB, our people have always been the heart of our journey, from a single-branch NBFC in Rajasthan to becoming India's largest Small Finance Bank now poised to transition into a universal bank. This sixth Great Place to Work® certification is more than an award; it validates our 'Forever Banking' promise that celebrates aspiration, rewards integrity, and enables every AUite to grow with purpose. When trust meets opportunity, excellence becomes a collective habit. Our journey and growth is a reflection of AUites who embody trust, innovation, ownership, and compassion."

Over the years, AU SFB has made long-term investments to strengthen employee experience. These include a culture of execution excellence, a values-driven leadership framework, robust learning and development programmes, and a work environment that encourages innovation, inclusion, and career mobility. The Bank has also expanded its technology and digital ecosystem, now supported by a 1,100-member IT team and 200+ in-house developers focused on Digital, Data, and AI - creating future-ready roles and opportunities for employees.

Advertisement

Earning this recognition for six straight years reflects AU SFB's sustained focus on building a purpose-led organisation where every voice is valued and every individual is empowered to grow.

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Limited is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and India's largest Small Finance Bank by scale. Since becoming a bank in 2017, AU SFB has built a diversified retail banking model, offering services across deposits, loans, credit cards, investments, and insurance, supported by digital innovations like 24x7 video banking, AU 0101 app, and WhatsApp Banking. AU's wide network of over 2,726 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories enables service to more than 1.25+ crore customers, powered by a workforce of 59,800+ employees.

For more details, visit: www.aubank.in | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts