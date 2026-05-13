AU Small Finance Bank Highlights Credit Card Features Focused on Digital Payments and Card Management

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: AU Small Finance Bank has outlined key features across its credit card portfolio, with a focus on digital payments, contactless transactions, card controls, rewards management, and transparent credit card interest rates.

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The bank's credit card range includes multiple variants designed for different spending categories, including everyday transactions, travel, dining, and lifestyle-led spends. These products are designed to address the diverse customer life-stages from first-time credit users and Gen Z / young salaried professionals to digitally savvy customers and affluent achievers. Overall, the portfolio is structured to cater to varied customer requirements rather than a single standard product.

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Contactless and Digital Payment Capabilities

AU SFB Credit Cards support contactless payments at NFC-enabled POS terminals. Transactions up to Rs. 5,000 can be completed without PIN authentication, while transactions above this threshold require PIN entry in accordance with payment network guidelines applicable across India.

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The Credit Cards are also compatible with digital payment platforms, including Google Pay and Samsung Pay, enabling tokenised mobile-based transactions at supported merchants. Under tokenisation, card details are replaced with a device-specific token during payment processing.

Contactless services can be activated through the AU 0101 mobile banking application or internet banking.

Card Management Through AU 0101

AU Small Finance Bank provides card management features through its AU 0101 mobile banking application. Customers can access transaction history, modify spending limits, manage card usage settings, and block or unblock cards through the app interface.

The platform also enables users to manage contactless payment settings without requiring branch visits or assisted service requests. In addition, customers can conveniently manage their credit card bill payment through digital channels, with options to pay credit card bills online via mobile banking and net banking, supporting a streamlined credit card bill pay experience.

Credit Card EMI Offers

AU SFB Credit Cards offers simple EMI options across all retail credit cards for transactions above Rs. 2000/- with multiple tenure options ranging from 3 to 24 months, at very affordable rates. Customers can spend without worrying about big bills, as multiple offers across EMI are always available, which can be availed either at POS machines or Payment Gateways. Instant Discounts and No -cost EMI offers provide effective purchasing power to customers, ensuring a wide range of brands to select from.

Recently made live EMI on UPI option allows customers to avail EMI during QR scans for UPI payments, available at PSPs like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, and Kiwi.

Even if customers miss EMI conversion during purchase and make a full swipe transaction, they can still reach out to Digital channels like AU0101 App, Chatbot, WhatsApp banking or Customer care for EMI conversion.

EMI becomes part of MAD, and TAD is effectively changed as per the EMI conversion.

Rewards and Redemption

AU SFB Credit Cards offer reward points on eligible spends, with earning structures varying by card type. Reward redemption options include statement balance adjustments, merchandise catalogues, and partner-linked offers.

Fraud Protection Provisions

The bank provides Card Liability Coverage for unauthorised contactless transactions, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Coverage is available where the card has remained active within the preceding 180 days and the issue is reported with card blocking completed within 7 days of detection.

Application Process

Credit card applications are available through the AU Small Finance Bank website and AU 0101 mobile banking app. Existing customers may complete the application journey digitally, subject to eligibility and documentation requirements.

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