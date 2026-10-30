DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AU Small Finance Bank probes possible data breach on Salesforce platform

AU Small Finance Bank probes possible data breach on Salesforce platform

AU Small Finance Bank says Salesforce platform contains limited information about its vehicle loan customers

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The bank emphasised that its own systems remain unaffected by the incident. ANI photo
Advertisement

AU Small Finance Bank is investigating a possible data breach involving a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform operated and hosted by Salesforce, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The bank stated that the platform contains limited information about its vehicle loan customers.

Advertisement

“AU Small Finance Bank is probing a possible data breach concerning a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform operated and hosted by Salesforce, which contains restricted information about our vehicle loan clients,” the bank said.

Advertisement

The bank emphasised that its own systems remain unaffected by the incident. “We reiterate that the Bank’s systems have not been impacted and all banking services are functioning as usual,” it stated.

The development comes after AU Small Finance Bank was listed on a leak site linked to the Scarlettgroup cybercrime organisation on October 29. The listing identified AU's website as a target in the financial services sector.

Advertisement

However, the specific information allegedly accessed and the method used to carry out the breach have not been independently verified.

In October, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported discovering 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information among approximately 3.75 lakh records found on the dark web.

The allegedly exposed data included names, phone numbers, email and residential addresses, dates of birth, branch and CIF identifiers, as well as metadata associated with loan and lead records. SBI stated that its core banking operations and business continuity had not been significantly affected and that an investigation was underway.

In July, Bank of Baroda disclosed a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorised access through an employee's email account. The bank stated that its critical banking systems remained unaffected and secure.

Subsequent media reports indicated that data and internal documents had surfaced on the dark web. However, the extent and origin of the alleged leak were still under investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts