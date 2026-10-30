AU Small Finance Bank probes possible data breach on Salesforce platform

AU Small Finance Bank is investigating a possible data breach involving a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform operated and hosted by Salesforce, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The bank stated that the platform contains limited information about its vehicle loan customers.

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“AU Small Finance Bank is probing a possible data breach concerning a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform operated and hosted by Salesforce, which contains restricted information about our vehicle loan clients,” the bank said.

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The bank emphasised that its own systems remain unaffected by the incident. “We reiterate that the Bank’s systems have not been impacted and all banking services are functioning as usual,” it stated.

The development comes after AU Small Finance Bank was listed on a leak site linked to the Scarlettgroup cybercrime organisation on October 29. The listing identified AU's website as a target in the financial services sector.

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However, the specific information allegedly accessed and the method used to carry out the breach have not been independently verified.

In October, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported discovering 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information among approximately 3.75 lakh records found on the dark web.

The allegedly exposed data included names, phone numbers, email and residential addresses, dates of birth, branch and CIF identifiers, as well as metadata associated with loan and lead records. SBI stated that its core banking operations and business continuity had not been significantly affected and that an investigation was underway.

In July, Bank of Baroda disclosed a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorised access through an employee's email account. The bank stated that its critical banking systems remained unaffected and secure.

Subsequent media reports indicated that data and internal documents had surfaced on the dark web. However, the extent and origin of the alleged leak were still under investigation.