AU Small Finance Bank Revises Savings Account Interest Rates to 6.75%* p.a.

India's Largest Small Finance Bank Raises Returns on Savings Accounts, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Customer Value Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank and a Scheduled Commercial Bank, has announced a revision in its savings account interest rates to 6.75% p.a.

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The move positions AU Small Finance Bank among the most competitive offerings in the savings account segment, giving existing and prospective customers a stronger incentive to consolidate their savings with the Bank, while continuing to benefit from a seamless, digital savings account experience.

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Higher Returns on Every Savings Account With the revised rate of 6.75%* p.a. customers stand to earn meaningfully more on their savings account balances, with no change to the accessibility or flexibility they already enjoy. Interest is calculated on eligible balances and credited on a monthly basis, providing customers with regular liquidity and improved cash flow management.

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Customers can estimate their potential earnings using the AU Small Finance Bank savings account interest rate calculator, available on the official website www.au.bank.in. The calculator allows users to enter their balance and tenure to get an accurate picture of interest earnings at the revised rate.

Key Features of AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account Customers opening a savings account with AU Small Finance Bank benefit from: • Savings account interest rates up to 6.75%* p.a., among the most competitive in the market • Monthly interest payouts, improving liquidity and household cash flow • Zero-balance savings account options available for select variants • Fully digital savings account opening with instant Video KYC, no branch visit required • Secure banking via AU's mobile banking app (AU 0101) and Net banking portal • UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and bill payment services integrated into the digital savings account experience The digital savings account can be opened entirely through the AU 0101 mobile banking app. The app is available on Android and iOS or via AU Small Finance Bank's website. The onboarding process is paperless and typically completed within minutes, making it accessible to salaried professionals, students, freelancers, and first-time account holders alike.

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What This Means for Customers The revision in savings account interest rates of 6.75%* p.a. enables customers to earn higher interest on their savings, with interest calculated and compounded annually, depending on applicable balance slabs. Customers can visit the AU Small Finance Bank website to view detailed slab-wise interest rates and estimate returns based on their account balance.

About AU Small Finance Bank's Digital Banking Platform AU Small Finance Bank's mobile banking app, AU 0101, provides customers full access to their savings account including fund transfers, UPI payments, bill settlements, fixed deposit bookings, and account statements — from any device, at any time. The Bank's digital savings account infrastructure is built for speed and security, with two-factor authentication, real-time transaction alerts, and instant card controls.

The Bank continues to expand its digital reach, enabling customers across urban and semi-urban India to access competitive savings account interest rates and financial services without the constraints of physical branch dependency.

Availability and Effective Date The revised savings account interest rate of 6.75%* p.a. is effective and applicable as per AU Small Finance Bank's policy on savings account balances.

Important: Interest rates on savings accounts are subject to periodic revision. Customers are advised to verify the most current savings account interest rates directly on the AU Small Finance Bank official website before making any financial decisions.

About AU Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU SFB) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and has established itself as India’s largest Small Finance Bank since commencing its banking journey in April 2017. Founded in 1996 by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, a first-generation entrepreneur, AU enters its 31st year of operations with a legacy of deep-rooted “Dharma” of customer centric service having built, over three decades including more than eight years as a bank, a sustainable and inclusive financial institution that empowers underserved and under-reached communities through a robust retail banking model. AU has received an in-principle approval from RBI to transition to a Universal Bank. With deep customer insight across India, AU provides comprehensive banking solutions across deposits, loans, credit cards, premium banking, remittance services, merchant solutions, insurance, and investments. As a tech-led bank, AU offers differentiated digital experiences through innovations like 24x7 video banking, WhatsApp Banking, Chatbots, UPI QRs, merchant lending, and its award-winning AU 0101 app.

AU SFB’s wide network of over 2,726 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories enables service to more than 1.25 crore customers, powered by a workforce of 59,800+ employees. As on 31st Dec’25, Bank has a Shareholders Funds of INR 19,085 Cr, Deposit base of INR 1,38,415 Cr, Total Loan Portfolio of INR 1,29,898 Cr and a Balance sheet size of INR 1.74 Lac Cr+.

AU SFB is listed on NSE and BSE and is rated ‘AA/Stable’ by CRISIL Ratings, ICRA Ltd., CARE Ratings.

For more details, visit: http://www.au.bank.in/ | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Disclaimer: Applicable on select Savings Account balance slabs. Interest rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank. Please visit www.au.bank.in for more details.

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