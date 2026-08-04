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Home / Business / AU Small Finance Bank Savings Accounts: Competitive Interest Rates, Zero-Balance Digital Account Opening and 24x7 Mobile Banking

AU Small Finance Bank Savings Accounts: Competitive Interest Rates, Zero-Balance Digital Account Opening and 24x7 Mobile Banking

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) today reaffirmed its commitment to making everyday banking simpler, faster, and more transparent, with a savings account experience built around the needs of modern digital customers. From account opening to daily transactions, the Bank continues to invest in a banking journey that keeps convenience and clarity at its core.

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As customers increasingly manage their finances on the go, AU Small Finance Bank has focused on strengthening its savings account offering across three pillars that matter most to everyday banking: earning potential, digital accessibility, and financial transparency.

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Competitive Savings Account Interest Rates with Monthly Payouts

AU Small Finance Bank offers competitive savings account interest rates with monthly interest payments, designed to help customers grow their balances while retaining full liquidity and access to their funds. Unlike market-linked investment products, a savings account gives customers the assurance of stable, predictable returns making it an essential first step in any financial plan, whether for salaried professionals building an emergency fund, students managing their first bank account, or retirees prioritizing safety over speculation.

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Mobile Banking on the Go with the AU 0101 App

At the center of the Bank's digital push is its mobile banking app AU 0101, which allows customers to open accounts, transfer funds via UPI, pay bills, and monitor balances around the clock without the need for a branch visit. The app is designed to bring the full range of everyday banking services to a customer's fingertips, reflecting AU Small Finance Bank broader strategy of meeting customers where they already are on their phones.

Planning Ahead with the Savings Account Interest Rates Calculator

To help customers make informed financial decisions, AU Small Finance Bank has also made its savings account interest rates calculator more accessible through its digital platforms. The tool allows customers to estimate potential earnings on their savings account balance in advance, removing the guesswork from financial planning and giving customers greater clarity on how their money grows over time.

Types of Savings Accounts for Every Kind of Customer

Recognizing that every customer has unique banking needs, AU Small Finance Bank offers a diverse range of savings account variants designed for different lifestyles and financial goals.

Customers looking for a fully digital banking experience can open an Digital Savings Account instantly through Video KYC, with no minimum balance requirement. For those seeking premium banking privileges, the AU Royale and AU Platinum Savings Accounts offer enhanced benefits and exclusive privileges. Customers looking for value-driven everyday banking can choose the AU Value Savings Account, which combines essential banking features with a lower minimum balance requirement.

The Bank also offers specialized savings accounts to cater to specific customer segments, including the AU Kisan Savings Account for farmers, the AU Vikaas and AU Swadesh Savings Accounts to support greater financial inclusion, the AU Kids Savings Account to encourage early financial literacy, and the AU BSBDA Savings Account, a basic no-frills account with no minimum balance requirement.

Across all savings account variants, customers enjoy competitive interest rates, 24x7 access to the AU 0101 App, seamless digital banking services, and the Savings Account Interest Rate Calculator to help them plan their finances with confidence.

Further strengthening its customer-centric approach, AU Small Finance Bank also offers 'M' Circle--a women-first banking proposition available to customers holding AU Ivy, Eternity, Royale, or Platinum Accounts across Savings, NRI, and Business Banking segments. M Circle brings together thoughtfully curated benefits across health, wealth, lifestyle, and everyday milestones, reflecting the Bank's commitment to making banking more inclusive, relevant, and rewarding for women.

The enhancements are part of AU Small Finance Bank continued focus on financial inclusion, extending seamless digital banking access to customers in semi-urban and rural geographies, alongside its urban customer base.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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