AudacityAI founder Kunal Sood convenes global leaders at UNGA Climate Week, launches Gross Domestic Regeneration Task Force with Tenzin Seldon

VMPL

New York [US], September 24 : AudacityAI, founded by Kunal Sood, convened a high-level leadership symposium in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Climate Week, bringing together leaders and changemakers from climate finance, artificial intelligence, philanthropy, culture and Indigenous communities to discuss a new framework for measuring economic progress through regeneration.

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The gathering also marked the formal introduction of the concept of Gross Domestic Regeneration (GDR) by Tenzin Seldon, Founder and Managing Partner of Pulse Fund. The GDR framework seeks to explore how economies can be assessed not only on growth, but also on their ability to regenerate ecosystems, strengthen communities and contribute to long-term human and planetary well-being.

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The invitation-only AudacityAI Salon was hosted by Kunal Sood, Founder and Executive Chairman of AudacityAI and We The Planet. Notable speakers included environmental philanthropist Dominique Kun, Indigenous artist and filmmaker Deejay Two Bear, and attendees included entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, filmmakers Rebecca Tickell and Vikram Gandhi, and Indigenous leaders Cody Two Bear and Bita Zahedi Majd Fogelberg, among other participants.

Speaking at the gathering, Sood said climate change is an economic, technological, political, cultural and human challenge that requires collaboration across different sectors.

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"Climate is simultaneously an economic, technological, political, cultural and human challenge, yet the people equipped to solve it often work in separate ecosystems."

Discussions at the salon also focused on the potential role of artificial intelligence in climate modelling, energy optimisation, scientific research and identifying new opportunities for climate investment. Participants also discussed the importance of human values and responsible leadership in determining how emerging technologies are deployed.

Seldon alongside Sood also announced the formation of a purpose-driven Regeneration Task Force, aimed at supporting the development of GDR Institute and Frameworks and strengthening collaboration between Indigenous communities, global institutions and other global financial stakeholders.

"The world doesn’t need another declaration. We need leadership in action. We don’t need another think tank. We need think tanks that turn into action tanks Tenzin Seldon’s vision for GDR embodies this idea."

The task force is expected to explore pilot GDR frameworks, collaborative initiatives and potential global partnerships. Further discussions are scheduled to continue during various high level events with Sood and Two Bear at Global Citizens Now and Footprint of Life being held during UNGA week.

The initiative comes amid growing international discussions around “Beyond GDP” approaches that seek to incorporate environmental, social and well-being indicators alongside conventional measures of economic development.

© 2026 AudacityAI • UNGA Climate Week Leadership Symposium

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