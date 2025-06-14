Audi India launches A4 Signature Edition with styling enhancements

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, announced the launch of the A4 Signature Edition with exclusive design elements.

Advertisement

The Signature Edition features styling enhancements, including the Audi rings entry LED lamps, exclusive Audi rings decals, and dynamic wheel hub caps. The Audi A4 Signature Edition starts at Rs 57.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Signature Edition will be available in limited units and offers a choice of five exterior colours: Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic, Progressive Red Metallic, and Manhattan Grey Metallic.

Advertisement

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “The Audi A4 has been one of our best-selling sedans, blending performance with elegance. The Signature Edition offers an even more exclusive variant, enhanced by bespoke styling that elevates its premium appeal.”