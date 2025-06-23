Audi India launches Q7 signature edition with new luxury features and limited units

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Audi India has launched the Audi Q7 Signature Edition, an exclusive version of its flagship luxury SUV, priced from ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to Audi, this special edition introduces a range of premium features and design upgrades aimed at enhancing the overall driving and ownership experience.

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition stands out with several newly introduced elements, such as Audi rings LED welcome lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps that keep the Audi logo upright while the car is in motion, and an Espresso Mobile coffee system, which allows passengers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee while on the go.

Additional touches like metallic key covers, stainless steel pedal caps, and a dashcam with Audi's Universal Traffic Recorder further add to the premium feel of this special edition.

Buyers can choose from five elegant exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.

These carefully selected shades complement the bold styling of the Q7 and reinforce its premium appeal. The new edition also features uniquely painted R20 alloy wheels that enhance the SUV's road presence.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi Q7 continues to set benchmarks in India's luxury SUV segment, representing the perfect synthesis of commanding performance and uncompromising luxury. The Signature Edition takes this legacy further by introducing thoughtfully curated elements that transform the ownership experience into something extraordinary."

He added, "From the distinctive Audi rings projection light to the innovative Espresso Mobile system, every enhancement has been selected to appeal to customers who view their vehicle as an extension of their refined lifestyle and appreciate automotive craftsmanship at its finest."

Under the hood, the Q7 Signature Edition is powered by a robust 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine that delivers 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

This is paired with 48V mild hybrid technology for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, and eight-speed automatic transmission ensure a smooth and versatile driving experience across different terrains.

Inside, the Q7 Signature Edition offers a mix of luxury, technology, and convenience. It features a seven-seater layout with electrically foldable third-row seats, the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and MMI Navigation Plus with touch response.

Audi's Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with 19 speakers ensures an immersive audio experience, while features like wireless charging, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, and a comfort key with sensor-based boot opening add to user convenience.

For comfort and safety, the vehicle includes four-zone climate control with air ionizer and fragrance, adaptive windscreen wipers, lane departure warning, eight airbags, and Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) for improved driving stability.

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is offered only with the Technology variant, and the new enhancements come as part of Audi Genuine Accessories. With its limited availability and upgraded features, the Signature Edition promises to appeal to customers looking for exclusivity, luxury, and performance in one elegant package. (ANI)

