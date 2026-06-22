Audit Reimagined: IIA India Delhi Branch Annual Conference 2026 Explores the Future of Governance, Intelligence and Trust

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New Delhi [India], June 22: As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, cyber risks become more sophisticated, regulatory expectations intensify, and boards face growing demands for accountability and transparency, Internal Audit is emerging as one of the most influential functions within modern organisations.

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Against this backdrop, the two-day Annual Conference 2026 of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) India - Delhi Branch brought together some of the most renowned voices from government, business, technology, risk management and governance to examine how organisations can build trust, resilience and long-term value in an era of unprecedented change.

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Held on 19-20 June at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi, and centred around the theme "Audit Reimagined: Intelligence, Integrity and Impact," the august gathering attracted participation from more than 75 organisations. Widely regarded as one of the most anticipated annual forums for audit, risk and governance professionals in India, the conference once again assembled an exceptional blend of policymakers, board advisors, industry leaders, technology experts and practitioners committed to shaping the future of the profession.

The conference opened with a thought-provoking welcome address by CA Sana Baqai, President, IIA India - Delhi Branch, who reflected on the remarkable journey of The Institute of Internal Auditors from a small professional body to a truly global movement. She noted that the profession is undergoing a profound transformation as organisations increasingly view Internal Audit not merely as a function of assurance and compliance, but as a strategic partner in governance, risk management and organisational growth.

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Highlighting the participation of more than 75 corporates, she described the conference as an opportunity to expose delegates to emerging trends, new perspectives, and practical insights to help them navigate a rapidly evolving professional landscape. Her address underscored a theme that would resonate throughout the event: while technology continues to advance at extraordinary speed, human judgement, ethical reasoning and professional wisdom remain indispensable.

In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and automation, she reminded delegates that the future will belong to those who successfully combine technological capability with human intelligence and responsibility.

The intellectual centrepiece of the conference was the theme address delivered by Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and National Leader - Clients & Markets, KPMG India, whose session challenged delegates to fundamentally rethink the meaning of transformation.

Drawing on decades of experience helping organisations navigate digital change, Tuteja argued that many businesses continue to approach artificial intelligence through the lens of efficiency rather than innovation. Automating legacy processes, he suggested, may improve speed, but it does not necessarily create transformation.

Instead, he encouraged leaders to question assumptions, redesign workflows and reimagine how value is created. True transformation, he explained, requires organisations to rethink work itself rather than simply digitise existing models.

His message was particularly relevant to Internal Auditors. As organisations adopt artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, auditors have an opportunity to move beyond traditional assurance roles and become strategic contributors to organisational success. By identifying unseen risks, uncovering hidden opportunities and helping leadership make informed decisions, Internal Audit can play a pivotal role in shaping business outcomes.

Tuteja also emphasised the importance of curiosity, adaptability and continuous learning. In an environment where technology evolves faster than ever before, professionals must be willing to unlearn familiar approaches and embrace new perspectives. The future, he suggested, will favour those who rethink problems rather than simply adopt new tools.

The conference was formally inaugurated by Shri Anand Mohan Bajaj, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Commercial & Report Central) and Chairman, Audit Board, whose keynote address brought a broader governance and public policy perspective to the proceedings.

Drawing upon more than three decades of experience across public finance, audit, administration, capital markets and economic affairs, Shri Bajaj described the conference theme as highly relevant to contemporary realities. While acknowledging the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on audit methodologies and organisational processes, he reaffirmed the enduring importance of professional judgement.

His address focused particularly on the role of integrity in governance systems. Based on his extensive experience in public service, he observed that major corporate failures often reveal weaknesses not only in systems and controls, but also in the integrity structures that support decision-making at various levels of an organisation.

He emphasised that independence within the Internal Audit function remains essential for effective governance and advocated stronger engagement between auditors, audit committees and boards. Internal Auditors, he noted, must be empowered to provide objective perspectives and challenge assumptions when necessary.

Perhaps most importantly, he reinforced the idea that integrity is not merely an aspirational value or cultural ideal. It is a structural requirement that underpins trust, accountability and institutional credibility.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the conference was the quality of delegate participation. Throughout the two-day programme, sessions remained exceptionally well attended, and audience engagement was consistently high. Delegates participated actively in discussions, raised thoughtful questions, and contributed valuable perspectives drawn from their professional experience.

Several speakers specifically acknowledged the depth and relevance of the questions posed during interactive sessions. Rather than passive observers, participants emerged as active contributors to the dialogue, creating a vibrant atmosphere of shared learning. The enthusiasm of the delegates reflected a profession that is not only adapting to change but actively helping shape its future direction.

The conference programme reflected the breadth of challenges and opportunities facing organisations today. Discussions covered artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, enterprise risk management, fraud prevention, forensic investigations, governance, labour reforms, board engagement and the future of assurance. Distinguished speakers represented organisations including KPMG, EY, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, IIFL Home Loans, HCL Corporation, EXL, OYO, BDO, ASA & Associates, RiskMan Consulting, Uniqus, Aumyaa Consulting and several other leading institutions.

The event was further strengthened by an impressive ecosystem of sponsors, knowledge partners, innovation partners, technology collaborators and professional associations whose support contributed to the conference's success and impact.

Behind the success of the event stood the dedicated efforts of the leadership team of IIA India Delhi Branch, led by President CA Sana Baqai and supported by Vice President Yukti Arora, Immediate Past President and Chairperson of the Conference Management Committee Sidheshwar Bhalla, Joint Secretary of IIA India Bharat Garg, Secretary Mukesh Gupta, Treasurer Gaurav Bhatia, Advisor to the President Mohit Gupta, members of the Board of Governors, the Conference Management Committee, volunteers, partners and sponsors.

As delegates departed after two days of learning, dialogue and reflection, one message emerged with clarity. The conversations in New Delhi demonstrated that intelligence without integrity cannot sustain trust, and integrity without impact cannot create progress. The future of Internal Audit lies in bringing all three together.

That vision defined the IIA India Delhi Branch Annual Conference 2026 and explains why it continues to be one of the most anticipated gatherings for audit, risk and governance professionals in India.

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