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New Delhi [India], June 1:In a star-studded evening filled with glamour, celebration, and influential personalities from across the country, entrepreneur and film producer Raajveer Sharma officially launched Auditions India in association with Filmgiants Pvt Ltd in New Delhi. Positioned as one of the biggest platforms for fresh talent, the launch event witnessed an extraordinary gathering of leaders from politics, government, entertainment, business, and social circles.

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The grand inauguration ceremony was formally inaugurated by Saurabh Tiwari and senior Congress leader Jagdish Sharma. The evening was attended by several distinguished IAS officers, celebrities from the entertainment industry, and eminent personalities from diverse professional backgrounds.

Among the notable guests present were youth leader Gaurav Sharma, Satyadev Sharma, Vardan Sharma, Varun Sharma, Jayati Kaushik, Narendar Kaushik, Devendar Kaushik, Kartik Kaushik, Inder Kaushik, and actor-turned-politician Sameer Parwaiz from Jammu and Kashmir also praised the platform for providing opportunities to talented people across the country.The event also saw the presence of entrepreneur Tanveer Siddiqui, director Dishant Aggarwal, business tycoon Rajan Sharma, and young businessman Raghav Malhotra.

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The atmosphere at the venue reflected the ambitious vision of Auditions India, which aims to emerge as one of the country's leading talent discovery platforms for aspiring artists, performers, models, actors, singers, influencers, and creative youth from every corner of India.

Addressing the audience during the launch, Raajveer Sharma said:

"Auditions India is not just a platform, it is a movement to discover hidden talent from across the nation. We are committed to creating opportunities where dreams can truly come alive. If you have the talent, we will prove it to the world."

His inspiring message received tremendous appreciation from the audience, particularly from young aspiring artists who attended the event with great enthusiasm and hope for future opportunities.

The event also witnessed the gracious presence of key members of the Auditions India team, including Karan Kaushik, Chander Prakash Khola, Vinod, Yatindra, and Rohit, all of whom played an important role in organizing the grand celebration.

The evening featured dazzling performances, celebrity appearances, media interactions, networking sessions, and cultural celebrations that highlighted the powerful fusion of entertainment, politics, business, and youth empowerment under one roof.

Industry insiders believe that with such a powerful launch and a strong vision, Auditions India is poised to emerge as a major national platform dedicated to discovering and promoting fresh talent in India's entertainment landscape.

The grand inauguration concluded with a message of hope, creativity, and opportunity, marking the beginning of a promising new chapter for thousands of dreamers waiting for their chance to shine on the national stage.

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