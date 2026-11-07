Electronic Gold Receipts segment witnesses active two-way trading on day one, with 1,60,357 units traded, representing approximately 6 kg of gold and a traded value of Rs 23.34 crore as of 04:25 PM.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

India's gold market took an important step towards greater integration with the commencement of live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) today. Enabled through the collaboration between NSE and Augmont Enterprises Limited, the launch brings together NSE's regulated exchange infrastructure and Augmont's integrated physical gold ecosystem, creating a new avenue for investors to trade physically backed gold.

On its opening day, the EGR segment witnessed active two-way trading, with 1,60,357 units traded by approximately 04:25 PM, representing around 6 kg of gold. The trading activity translated into a cumulative traded value of approximately Rs. 23.34 crore during the first session. The segment also demonstrated orderly price discovery, with prices remaining within a narrow intraday range of Rs. 1,450.50 to Rs. 1,460.00. The bid-ask spread remained between Rs. 0.50 and Rs. 1.00, indicating continuous two-way quotations and an active order book.

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Each EGR represents 100 mg of physical gold, with the underlying gold held in SEBI-regulated vaults. Investors can buy and sell EGRs through their demat accounts on the exchange, while retaining the option of converting their holdings into physical gold, subject to the applicable framework. The segment follows a T+1 settlement cycle, under which trades executed on a particular day are settled on the next business day, facilitating the transfer of securities and funds through the exchange's regulated clearing and settlement mechanism.

Under the strategic collaboration, Augmont serves as a key physical gold and infrastructure partner for NSE's EGR segment, supporting the creation, vaulting, redemption and liquidity ecosystem. The gold backing the EGRs is sourced through Augmont's integrated refining infrastructure, bringing together physical gold processing and exchange-based trading within a regulated framework.

The commencement of live trading marks an important step towards building a more transparent and accessible gold market in India. By enabling standardised gold to be traded through an exchange-based mechanism, EGRs have the potential to strengthen price discovery, improve market participation and create a more integrated ecosystem for physical gold.

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Ketan Kothari, Whole-time Director, Augmont Enterprises Limited, said: "The commencement of EGR trading marks the transition of our collaboration with NSE from building the underlying infrastructure to enabling a live, exchange-traded gold market. The day-one trading activity, continuous two-way quotations and orderly price discovery are important initial milestones for a new market segment.

At Augmont, we have brought together our refining capabilities and physical gold infrastructure to support the creation, vaulting and redemption of EGRs. We believe this initiative can play an important role in making physical gold more accessible, transparent and integrated with India's formal financial ecosystem. Our focus remains on strengthening the ecosystem and supporting its wider adoption among investors, brokers and other market participants."

About Augmont

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Augmont is one of India’s leading integrated gold and silver companies, with a presence across the precious metals value chain spanning refining, wholesale trading, digital gold, jewellery, gold-backed lending and retail services.

Combining physical infrastructure with technology-led platforms, Augmont seeks to make gold more accessible, transparent and convenient for consumers, jewellers, bullion traders and businesses. Its ecosystem includes Augmont SPOT, its B2B platform for physical gold and silver bullion, as well as offerings across coins and bars, Digital Gold, Gold SIPs, gold loans, old-gold exchange, jewellery and lab-grown diamonds.

As of 30 June 2026, Augmont’s ecosystem included two refineries, 231 fintech partnerships, 5,271 registered members on SPOT, 20 SPOT delivery centres, 5,517 retail touchpoints and 118 Gold For All stores across India. Through its platforms and partnerships, Augmont had served more than 50.6 million registered consumers.

Augmont has been recognised as ‘India’s No. 1 Gold Platform’ at IGC for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026, and as ‘India’s No. 1 Silver Platform’ in 2025.

Guided by its vision of “Gold For All”, Augmont is focused on making gold more accessible, trusted and useful for Indian households and businesses.

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