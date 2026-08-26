August Energy, Energeia partner to launch USD 100 million energy efficiency infrastructure platform for Indian commercial and industrial sector

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): August Energy and Energeia have partnered to create a USD 100 million energy efficiency infrastructure platform aimed at decarbonising commercial and industrial facilities profitably.

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As per a press release, the joint venture, named August Energeia, combines Singapore-headquartered August Energy's capital structuring and business development expertise with Indian firm Energeia's engineering execution, on-ground sales, and energy audit capabilities. The platform aims to eliminate a primary barrier to industrial decarbonisation across India: the substantial upfront capital needed to modernise energy infrastructure.

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"The technology to optimise and decarbonise Indian factories and buildings has been ready for years, but high upfront prices, energy savings uncertainty and L1 procurement mandates drastically limited adoption," said Sookrit Malik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Energeia.

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"By shifting the financial model from high-risk CAPEX to predictable, performance-linked OPEX, we are removing the upfront friction and delivering outcomes rather than selling products," Malik added.

Under the Energy-as-a-Service model, commercial and industrial customers can modernise energy-intensive assets without upfront capital expenditure. The platform finances, deploys, and manages systems spanning cooling, heating, steam, compressed air, fuel switching, motor-driven equipment, and renewable energy deployments such as solar, wind, and storage. Project economics remain tied directly to energy performance and delivered savings.

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The platform targets energy-intensive segments including pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverage, chemicals, cement, steel, hospitality, healthcare, data centres, real estate investment trusts, and commercial real estate.

August Energy channels capital from European, Japanese, and Asian institutional investors, including Aravest, Green Tower, Proparco, responsAbility, and Aseem. Energeia complements this through its Internet of Things energy audit framework and an artificial intelligence digital backbone designed to manage project operations across emerging markets.

"India's next phase of industrial growth will require businesses to become more energy-efficient and resilient without diverting capital away from their core operations," said Vishal Jain, Co-founder and Head of India at August Energy.

"We believe energy infrastructure should increasingly be consumed as a service -- with investment, technology and performance responsibility sitting with specialist operators, while customers focus their capital on growth," Jain said.

By removing upfront capital outlays, the platform allows businesses to evaluate equipment based on lifecycle performance and total cost of ownership rather than initial purchase price, positioning distributed energy efficiency as an investable infrastructure asset class in India.

"This partnership with Energeia brings that model to scale. Our ambition is to demonstrate that distributed energy and efficiency projects can deliver measurable value for customers while becoming a credible, scalable infrastructure opportunity for institutional capital," Jain added. (ANI)

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